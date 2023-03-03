Both Button and Hill have expressed the view that Hamilton could lose interest if faced with an uncompetitive Mercedes for the second consecutive season.

Hamilton’s contract expires this year and, inevitably, speculation about his long-term plans has already begun, even before the season opener.

When asked about Button and Hill’s comments, Hamilton said: “Ultimately, people who create rumors without facts are never helpful. I thought they both knew by now. I’ve been with Mercedes since I was 13. After a difficult year like that of last year, I’m still here. Whether or not we have a difficult year this year, I’ll still be here.”

“I’m a fighter and we fight as a team. I love the challenge of finding solutions and I still believe I’m able to put the car in situations that maybe others aren’t able to. And I love that challenge.”

“Of course I’d like to start the season with a great car. But it’s the journey, I think, that really counts. So there’s no hitch in our contract.”

Simon Lazenby, Sky TV, Jenson Button, Sky TV, Damon Hill, Sky TV Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Hamilton has insisted he has plenty of time to agree a new contract.

“I’ve always been very, very relaxed. I don’t feel I have to do it right now. I’m in a very lucky position. We’ll do it when we’re ready.”

“I have a great relationship with Toto [Wolff] and with Mercedes. We support each other. And I’m really excited to build the future together.”

“I’m very proud of the work we’re doing on and off the track and the new things we can do in the future. So we’ll get there, unless something happens in our relationship and Toto and I don’t get in the ring! Otherwise, we’re at place”.

Hamilton was also asked if he thinks Red Bull rival Max Verstappen may be losing motivation having already won two world championships.

“I can’t comment on Max,” he said when reminded that in 2015 team-mate Nico Rosberg had taken the lead at Mercedes after Hamilton took the title.

Lewis Hamilton on track in Bahrain. Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“I think it’s always possible as an athlete, of course, once you’ve won the pressure changes, and it’s different. You can sleep more, you don’t have to push so hard in training, because the results you want to achieve are different.”

“But I think he’s going to be very, very confident. I think they developed an amazing car last year, which broke records on pretty much everything.”

“And I also don’t think they were pushing at the end and were still very much ahead. I don’t think that will necessarily change at the start of the season, so hopefully they can be relaxed enough.”

“But let’s hope those behind keep putting the pressure on, I think Ferrari have a good package, Aston have a good package and we’re on the hunt too.”

On Verstappen, he added: “I don’t think he will make a false step. He is a world champion. I don’t question his determination or his concentration. I think he will be as focused as ever, and our job will be to reach him.”