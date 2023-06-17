The first day of practice in Canada was undoubtedly the toughest of this first part of the season, with FP1 interrupted after just five minutes and never restarted due to a problem with the track’s CCTV system. Part of that lost time was then made up by extending FP2 by half an hour, thus bringing it to ninety minutes of action on the track.

Finishing this strange Canadian Friday in the lead was Lewis Hamilton, who preceded team mate George Russell in what was a 1-2 Mercedes. A double that shouldn’t give way to easy enthusiasm, because the Stella’s program was particular: imagining the arrival of the rain, the Stella duo completed part of the race simulation at the beginning of the session, while the others concentrated on the short runs with little petrol.

Subsequently, the situation reversed, with the two Mercedes standard bearers completing their best laps of the session when the others were instead engaged in long-distance simulations, taking advantage of the better grip offered by a significantly improved track over the course of the session. It is no coincidence that Hamilton himself threw water on the fire by extinguishing spirits, emphasizing how, although it was an overall positive Friday, there is still a lot of work to be done to be able to extract the best from the car on the sections where the bumps make you feel more important.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“It went well. It’s probably the bumpiest track I’ve raced on in a long time. It was a strange day, obviously we lost part of the first session due to the camera problem. I felt sorry for the fans, there were so many people in the stands. I’m happy that we were then able to get back on track,” said the seven-time world champion at the end of the session.

If Barcelona has extolled the performance of the W14 in the medium and high speed stretches, Montreal presents a substantially opposite scenario, favoring those who have good performance on the straights and in the corners at low speed. Although we have never been the strengths of the German single-seater, Mercedes believes they have made progress with the new package, but the focus remains above all on bump management: “It wasn’t the best day ever, but neither was the worse. The feeling was ok, but the track was full of bumps and we struggle there. We need to improve bump management and cornering balance, but once those are resolved it doesn’t seem bad,” added the Englishman.

Furthermore, due to the particular format that characterized the Canadian Friday, Hamilton believes that the team was unable to make the best use of the time available, having to review a bit like all their programs to be able to reconcile all the work in just over an hour and a half: “We haven’t had an hour and a half session in a long time, there is a feeling that the time has not been used in the best way, so we will see the data and how improve. But I love driving on this track, it’s fantastic, from the moment you leave the pit lane.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Compared to last year, Hamilton did not hesitate to underline the important improvements made by the team, especially on a track porpoising was an extremely limiting factor in 2022: “Compared to last year, the car is certainly much better. The rear maybe not, not necessarily, but overall the car is a step forward. I feel the improvements made in Monaco”

For Saturday, both the last free practice session and qualifying are expected to be affected by rain, a scenario in which the Mercedes champion would have nothing against: “I like the rain, if so we’ll have fun.”