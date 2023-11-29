F1, Hamilton confesses: “How many doubts about myself. Verstappen? He wins without sweating”

Forty-five Grands Prix without winning is an infinite number for those who have triumphed 103 times in F1 . TO Lewis Hamilton the victory has been missing since Saudi Arabian GP 2021 , penultimate round of the world championship. Then the defeat amidst the controversy against Max Verstappen and the two-year fast. This period has heightened uncertainties and fears, as the seven-time world champion admitted in an interview with BBC . Hamilton talks about his weaknesses, but relaunches the challenge to Red Bull in 2024, trusting in the recovery of Mercedes .

A human and fragile Lewis. This is how he appears as he remembers 2023: “When you experience difficult seasons like this, the moment always comes when you ask yourself: ‘Is the problem me or is it the car? Do you still have a chance? Is it over?’. I’m human, I miss that magic , when I am one with the car, when that extraordinary spark strikes.” After all, 2023 did not start under a lucky star: “The sensations were the same as a year before. I had really high expectations, but I already understood in Bahrain (first weekend of the season ed.) that it would be a long year”. Hamilton continues: “We were on the wrong path and there was frustration. I had asked for certain changes that had not been made. Nobody knew exactly where the problem was or how to solve it. The experience of 2022, however, helped me to be more optimistic I’m sure we’ll get where we need to get to because now we have a North Star. That hasn’t happened to us in two years. But getting there won’t be a straight line.”