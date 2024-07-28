A victory missed by 526 thousandths. That is the gap that prevented Lewis Hamilton from winning the Belgian Grand Prix and taking home his second win of the season, although Mercedes instead achieved a one-two of capital importance for the Constructors’ World Championship and its ambitions.

Mercedes was excellent in both of its strategies, even though Russell was right at the finish line with just one stop, while Lewis Hamilton ended the race with a bitter taste in his mouth, even though he was the author of a race that once again shows how the cannibal capable of winning 7 world titles has not abdicated at all thanks to an exceptional first part of the race, in which he overtook Leclerc and led the operations until the second pit stop.

What made Mercedes stronger after a tragic Friday in terms of performance was the step back taken by refitting the old specification of the floor that brought the W15s back to Olympus.

“We didn’t expect this result at the start of the weekend,” Hamilton said after the Belgian Grand Prix. “Friday was a real disaster for us, the car just wasn’t working, it wasn’t in a competitive condition.”

“We made some changes and we didn’t know how things would go because then it started raining yesterday. But then the car was very strong today, we even managed to do a one-two and we did a solid job with the strategy too.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15 Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

After the final pit stop, once he understood Russell’s one-stop strategy, Hamilton began to push lap by lap to close the gap to his teammate in an attempt to win. He failed by half a second.

Then there is a small but decisive aspect to consider: at the Source Russell always came out better than Hamilton. That made the difference in the defense brought to Kemmel in the last laps. Furthermore, the two stops made were chosen to cover Leclerc’s strategy, to avoid the Ferrari driver’s undercut. A right choice by the team, but one that penalized Hamilton compared to his teammate.

“I tried to get closer but George did an amazing job going very long in both stints he did. I, in my stints, had said I still had tyres to stay on the track, but they called me back for the pit stops and I went. Unfortunately that’s how it went, it’s one of those days…”

A Mercedes that has won 3 of the last 6 races can aim for ambitious goals, but Hamilton thinks that Red Bull and McLaren are too far ahead both in points and performance. Even today, in fact, Lewis emphasized how McLaren was faster than Mercedes, but a perfect qualifying helped the Silver Arrows helped them to take the one-two today.

“No, we can’t aim for the title. That would be a bit of an excessive hope. But if we maintain this competitiveness and, indeed, manage to restart a bit better, then we could get some satisfaction. Today the McLarens were stronger than us, but we were ahead from the start. At that point we pushed and it went well”.