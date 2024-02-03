Now it's Lewis' turn. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is the man of the moment. It is on the front pages, on the homepage of all information sites – sports and otherwise – but also in the opening pages of the news. His move to Ferrari which will be completed in 2025 is undoubtedly the news of the year, but in the last 48 hours the multiple Formula 1 world champion had remained silent, perhaps to calm the waters, which had inevitably become a storm, after the announcements of Mercedes and Ferrari arrived in rapid sequence.

Hamilton had not yet spoken, or even written. In the early afternoon of today you broke the silence with a post on your official pages of the main social networks. A real letter that touches on many, if not all, of the hot topics that you are discussing these days.

There are dutiful – but heartfelt – thanks to Mercedes for supporting him from an early age. To his current team, to which he reiterates that he wants to give his all to win again in 2024. To Toto Wolff for the way he guided him and for his friendship, without forgetting the support given by Niki Lauda and the lack of him after his passing occurred a few years ago.

But in Lewis' words there is also a lot of space for Ferrari, which he defined as: “Another dream I had as a child” and which he will realize in less than 11 months, wearing the red overalls for the first time.

“The last few days have been crazy and I've felt a huge range of emotions. But as you all now know, after 11 incredible years with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, the time has come for me to start a new chapter in my life and arrive at Ferrari starting from 2025”.

“I feel incredibly lucky, having achieved so many goals with the Mercedes team. Things I dreamed of as a child. And now I have the opportunity to realize another dream I had as a child. Driving in a red Ferrari.”

“Mercedes has been a huge part of my life since I was 13. So this decision was the toughest I've had to make. I'm incredibly proud of everything we've achieved together and I'm so grateful for the hard work and the dedication that the people I have worked with have had over the years.”

“Clearly Toto, for his friendship, guidance and leadership. Together we won titles, destroyed records and became the most successful driver-team combination in the history of Formula 1. And clearly I cannot forget Niki, who was a great supporter and that I miss every day.”

“I must also share my enormous appreciation to the entire Mercedes-Benz board and all the people of the Group in Germany and around the world for supporting me for 26 years.”

“But the right time has come to change and accept a new challenge. I still remember the feeling of taking a leap into the dark when I arrived at Mercedes in 2013. I know some didn't understand it at the time, but I was right to take that choice and I feel the same feeling now. I'm excited to see what I can bring to this new challenge and what we can do together.”

“However, at this moment, I am not thinking about 2025. I am focused on next season and returning to the track with Mercedes. I am more motivated than ever, I am fitter and more focused than ever and I want to help Mercedes win again once. I am 100% committed to the work I have to do and I am determined to end my collaboration with the team with a positive result.”

“Thank you to all of you who have been on this journey with me, you have supported me as I chase my dreams and I hope I can continue to make you proud. As always, I send you my love and positive energy,” concluded the pilot of Mercedes.