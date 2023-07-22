Rome – Super pole position of Lewis Hamilton in the Hungarian Grand Prix: the Englishman performs a feat and for just three thousandths of a second he mocks his hated rival Max Verstappen, hitting the first box on the grid at the Hungaroring for the ninth time in his career. His Mercedes will start in front of everyone and the Dutchman’s Red Bull will be in the front row, followed by the two McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Only sixth time for Charles Leclerc with Ferrari, while the other Redhead of Carlos Sainz will start 11th after being eliminated during Q2.

This is the starting grid of the Hungarian Grand Prix: 1 Hamilton, 2 Verstappen, 3 Norris, 4 Piastri, 5 Zhou, 6 Leclerc, 7 Bottas, 8 Alonso, 9 Perez, 10 Hulkenberg, 11 Sainz, 12 Ocon, 13 Ricciardo, 14 Stroll, 15 Gasly, 16 Albon, 17 Tsunoda, 18 Russell, 19 Magnussen, 20 Sarge ant.

Hamilton: “Great job to get back on pole, I’ll give it my all”

«We worked a lot with the team and pushed a lot to get to this result. I honestly didn’t expect to be able to fight for pole and I gave everything until the end. It was a huge challenge for every member of the team, we had ups and downs, but no one ever lost faith and we all focused on getting the car back in the right direction. Tomorrow we will study as much as possible to do the maximum, it will be difficult to fight with Verstappen and with a car as fast as McLaren”. This was the comment of an excited Lewis Hamilton after winning his 104th career pole position in Formula 1, the ninth on the Hungarian circuit of the Hungaroring.

Verstappen: “I struggled with balance, I’m a bit disappointed”

«I struggled a bit all weekend to find the right balance, I felt little confidence to be able to attack the corners properly. I tried to push, I got the second fastest time but with this car I should have been in front. It will be hot tomorrow and it will probably be difficult to manage the rear tyres. New update? It works, but we just couldn’t put it all together to get another pole». These are the words of a disappointed Max Verstappen at the end of qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Norris: “A little disappointed, I could have aimed for something more”

«I’m a little disappointed because I finished a tenth from pole, but overall I’m happy because the team did a great job. I personally made a few small mistakes today, I didn’t do a clean lap, I probably could have pushed a little more. Anyway, third place is a great position for tomorrow, we have good race pace, it will be difficult to overtake here and we hope to do well». So the British McLaren.