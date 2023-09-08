Mercedes’ 2023 season could represent a sort of ferrying period towards the next championship. After a start to the world championship below expectations, thanks to a design choice that did not give the desired results, the team of the Star has reinvented itself, completely changing direction in terms of development to almost include steps towards 2024.

In fact, right from the first moments behind the wheel of the W13, Lewis Hamilton had underlined some rather important defects of the single-seater, noting how the cockpit was in an all too advanced position and that the balance was excessively shifted towards the front, making it difficult to manage the rear . A large package of technical innovations arrived in Monaco which started to give some references to the team, although clearly certain characteristics cannot be changed overnight.

From that moment on, also exploiting the characteristics of certain tracks, the Anglo-German team achieved some outstanding results, even confirming itself as second force in some races. However, stages such as Monza have exposed those elements on which Mercedes still needs to work in view of the future, starting with top speed on the straights. If in Spa, to get closer to the top speeds of his opponents, Hamilton had chosen a very unloaded wing which forced him to pay the price in the second sector, the more driven one, in Monza this gap widened further, given that the other teams also opted for low-load configurations.

Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG arrives on the starting grid Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

La Stella was well aware that it would have had more difficulty in Italy, also due to the difficulties encountered on Friday in exploiting the softer compound, the C5. However, in qualifying George Russell was able to take a good fifth place, which then turned into a fifth position in the race. A few more problems for his teammate, Lewis Hamilton, who was forced into an early part of the race waiting behind the McLarens to take advantage of the hard tire over the long distance, which then allowed him to close in sixth position.

Despite a positive race pace, starting so far from the starting grid, as also happened in Zandvoort, has often pushed the seven-time world champion to comeback races. “For me weekends are quite simple. I just have to do better in qualifying.”

“And then I have to live with the car we have at the moment. Today it is the third fastest car, and it is obviously painful for all of us. We would like to be faster. But we are counting the days until February [per la nuova vettura]”.

Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

On the Monza race, Hamilton also recounted the particular strategy he tackled, in particular regarding his doubts about being able to take the medium tires to the checkered flag, so much so that he questioned the team’s choice over the radio. In the end he did a good job of managing pushing at the right moments and passed Fernando Alonso, Oscar Piastri (with whom he made contact suffering a 5 second penalty), Lando Norris and Alex Albon, which allowed him to finish in the top six.

“I wasn’t mad at all. I just had to get to lap 35, and the pace wasn’t that high at the time. But they stopped me,” he said when asked about the radio messages.”

“The lap I came into the pits they told me I had to aim for a certain lap, and then suddenly they stopped me. I was a bit confused, that’s all. And then I was definitely worried about not being able to finish The gap between me and the McLarens was huge, and I ended up behind an Aston. So, at that point, I didn’t realize what my situation could be. But I took care of the tyres, closed the gap and I had a good fight.”