Mercedes already realized it had another wrong car in last week’s tests and the result of the Bahrain Grand Prix is ​​nothing more than the mirror of a situation light years away from the one that had led the team led by Toto Wolff to dominate for 8 years the hybrid era of F1.

The fifth place obtained by Lewis Hamilton and the seventh by George Russell are not the real performance mirror of what was seen on the track today. Beyond the 51 seconds of delay suffered by the winner Max Verstappen, the retirement of Charles Leclerc mitigated a terrible situation, which would have led the drivers of the German team to close one position further back.

To make everything more complicated here is the third place achieved by a great Fernando Alonso with the Aston Martin. Another reason to complain: the AMR23s driven by the Asturian and Lance Stroll are half made up of Mercedes parts, starting from the engine and reaching the entire rear end.

At the end of the race, Lewis Hamilton listed the series of problems currently weighing down his team. The W14 – born wrong project – lacks downforce. There is a lack of race pace and acceptable tire management.

“Things didn’t go much better than yesterday,” Hamilton admitted quickly. “It went as I expected. I figured we weren’t very quick today. I’m happy to be close to the Aston Martins even though we didn’t have the same pace. We have to take that as a positive, but we have a lot of work to do. We don’t have a pace competitive to stay with those who preceded us today. The Astons looked much faster than us today, for example. We have a lot of work to do.”

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“The problem isn’t the tyres, it’s the car. In general, the race pace seemed the same to me as last year. This morning, when we made the strategy, I told the guys that it wouldn’t go as well as they thought, and in fact, it didn’t happen that way. We still have a lot of work to do”.

“We need to add load to the car, we really lack a lot. As soon as we put more load on the rear and front, our pace will certainly be better.”

Hamilton then shifted his attention for a moment to Fernando Alonso’s great race. The Asturian deserved to be on the podium after battling with the two Mercedes drivers and Carlos Sainz Jr. getting the better of them all.

“I want to applaud Fernando, who did a great job today and it was incredible to see. But also the whole Aston Martin team, who did a great job. We have a lot of work to do, because half of their car is ours.” and they built their car in our wind tunnel, doing their aerodynamics in our tunnel.”

“The word ‘worried’ is not the right one. I can’t say anything and I don’t want to say too much. We know we’re not where we want to be and this isn’t the right car. It’s a difficult car. But I just have to be positive, keep my head. keep your head up and keep pushing the boys.”

“We were very far from the podium. There was a Ferrari that would have preceded Alonso, so we would have been really sixth. The podium was nowhere near,” concluded the 7-times world champion.