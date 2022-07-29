From the stars to the stables. In just seven days, Mercedes went from having two single-seaters capable of taking the podium in France to returning to early season problems.

On a winding track like the one in Budapest, the W13 project once again showed all its shortcomings. Lewis Hamilton and George Russell struggled a lot in interpreting the 4381 meters of the Hungaroring circuit, struggling with an annoying car.

Russell minimized the damage by closing the second free practice session with the eighth time in 1’19 ” 335 and a gap of 9 tenths from Charles Leclerc’s performance, while Hamilton was not even able to enter the top 10 finishing the session at sandwich between the two Alfa Romeo Saubers with the eleventh time in 1’19 ” 547 and 1 ” 1 behind the Monegasque Ferrari.

The smiles that were seen last week at the Paul Ricard inside the Mercedes garage have given way to puzzled expressions and Hamilton himself admitted that the W13 does not marry perfectly on the Hungarian track.

“We haven’t changed anything on the car compared to last week, and I’m also the same driver as 7 days ago” declared a rather perplexed seven-time world champion. “But for some reason our car doesn’t do as well on this track.”

“The car was a bit difficult to manage. It’s amazing how it changes so much from track to track. I’m trying to figure out how to make the car work right now. It doesn’t do what we want.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

It was clear from the first free practice session that Budapest would be a complicated weekend for Mercedes. At the end of FP1 Russell and Hamilton had finished in better positions in the standings, fifth and seventh respectively, but with a delay of 8 and 9 tenths from Sainz’s Ferrari.

Hamilton candidly admitted that even if the team managed to find the key to the set-up, the gap from the top would always be important.

“I believe that even if we managed to find the correct set-up, the gap from the first two top teams would be around the second”.

Today’s work for Hamilton was complicated by damage to the bottom but, according to the puzzled expressions of the seven-time world champion in the interviews, even without this inconvenience the situation would not have changed.

“I had damage to the bottom at the start and lost a lot of downforce. Then it was a complicated job during the race simulation. It will certainly be a tough weekend, but we will give our all ”.