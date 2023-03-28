Melbourne, Australian Grand Prix 2013. The front row is all Red Bull, with Sebastian Vettel on pole ahead of Mark Webber, and in third position is a Mercedes. It is that of Lewis Hamilton, eagerly awaited at the baptism of a new adventure that was welcomed by the paddock with evident skepticism. Leaving McLaren for a team that finished the previous season in fifth place in the Constructors’ championship was not considered a wise decision.

“Many people told me I was wrong – recalls Hamilton today – but deep down I knew that if I hadn’t made this decision I would have regretted it. I didn’t have second thoughts… although I remember during the Christmas break I found myself sitting looking out at the snow capped mountains thinking, ‘I hope I made the right decision. I’ve decided to do it, and we’ll give everything.’ I also thought it would be nice to get a win in that first season at Mercedes, and we did that.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Ten years later Hamilton can retrace the results of that choice, and even if he is not a big fan of statistics, 6 world titles, 82 victories and 77 pole positions confirm that the decision taken was sensationally correct.

“It was a feeling I had for some time – recalls Lewis – I wanted something new. I was stimulated by the idea of ​​working with new people and joining a team that was not yet at the top, taking everything I had learned with me and trying to apply it in a new team”.

“I was enthusiastic, I was aware of the plans to expand the team, they were doing everything they could to aim high, and I trusted my instincts. I found myself part of a fantastic team with whom I rode an incredible journey that is still ongoing. Was it a risk? Sure! When you make decisions that involve changes, it’s always a risk. But not putting yourself on the line and how can I not live to the fullest, constantly challenging myself and the people around me is what I love to do”.

At the end of 2012 after signing the contract it was time to go to Brackley for the first act of every racing wedding: preparing the seat…

“I remember it well, the assembly of my first Mercedes seat and all the modifications I made! At the time the steering and riding position were very high, I remember lowering the stem as I prefer a lower position, and then got to work on the seat. They were a bit shocked that I was modeling my own seat, they weren’t used to seeing a driver doing the modifications himself”.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

In the team that operates today in Brackley there are still people who were there in 2013 when Hamilton joined the team. But over the course of a glorious decade the team has evolved a lot, making many changes that Lewis sees as a strength.

“To progress it’s vital to want to evolve – he commented – you always have to be focused on the next move, and that’s what this team has done. New people have arrived, new structures have been built, and new goals have constantly been set. I was lucky enough to be part of this process which has allowed me to grow, not only as a rider but also as a man. From day one I was given the opportunity to be myself and I was accepted by all of Mercedes. And look at what we’ve accomplished together.”

The process (Lewis has reiterated it several times) is still ongoing.

“We know we’re not perfect and that we can always be better – he concluded – We don’t have a great car right now, but we’re making our steps and we know we can get back to the lead. It’s the hardest challenge we’ve faced together, getting back to where we want to be and joining Red Bull. And when that moment comes it will be very, very special.”