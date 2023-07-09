The British Grand Prix it has been present on the Formula 1 World Championship calendar since 1950, an edition which was the first race officially valid for the newborn Championship and which took place on the Silverstone circuit with the victory of Nino Farina on Alfa Romeo. Two editions were held in 2020, one of which was renamed F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

Hall of Fame GP Great Britain

1950 – Silverstone: Nino Flour (Alfa Romeo)

1951 – Silverstone: José Froilan Gonzalez (Ferrari)

1952 – Silverstone: Albert Ascari (Ferrari)

1953 – Silverstone: Albert Ascari (Ferrari)

1954 – Silverstone: José Froilan Gonzalez (Ferrari)

1955 – Aintree: Stirling Moss (Mercedes)

1956 – Silverstone: Juan Manuel Fangio (Ferrari)

1957 Aintree: Tony Brooks/Stirling Moss (Vanwall)

1958 Silverstone: Peter Collins (Ferrari)

1959 Aintree: Jack Brabham (Cooper)

1960 Silverstone: Jack Brabham (Cooper)

1961 – Aintree: Wolfgang von Trips (Ferrari)

1962 Aintree: Jim Clark (lotus)

1963 Silverstone: Jim Clark (lotus)

1964 – Brands Hatch: Jim Clark (lotus)

1965 Silverstone: Jim Clark (lotus)

1966 Brands Hatch: Jack Brabham (Brabham)

1967 Silverstone: Jim Clark (lotus)

1968 – Brands Hatch: Jo Siffert (lotus)

1969 – Silverstone: Jackie Stewart (Matra)

1970 Brands Hatch: Jochen Rindt (lotus)

1971 – Silverstone: Jackie Stewart (Tyrrell)

1972 Brands Hatch: Emerson Fittipaldi (lotus)

1973 Silverstone: Peter Revson (McLaren)

1974 Brands Hatch: Jody Scheckter (Tyrrell)

1975 – Silverstone: Silverstone: Emerson Fittipaldi (McLaren)

1976 – Brands Hatch: Niki Praise (Ferrari)

1977 Silverstone: James Hunt (McLaren)

1978 – Brands Hatch: Carlos Reutemann (Ferrari)

1979 – Silverstone: Clay Regazzoni (Williams)

1980 – Brands Hatch: Alan Jones (Williams)

1981 Silverstone: John Watson (McLaren)

1982 – Brands Hatch: Niki Praise (McLaren)

1983 – Silverstone: Alain Prost (Renault)

1984 – Brands Hatch: Niki Praise (McLaren)

1985 – Silverstone: Alain Prost (McLaren)

1986 Brands Hatch: Nigel Mansell (Williams)

1987 – Silverstone: Nigel Mansell (Williams)

1988 – Silverstone: Ayrton Seine (McLaren)

1989 – Silverstone: Alain Prost (McLaren)

1990 – Silverstone: Alain Prost (Ferrari)

1991 – Silverstone: Nigel Mansell (Williams)

1992 – Silverstone: Nigel Mansell (Williams)

1993 – Silverstone: Alain Prost (Williams)

1994 – Silverstone: Damon Hill (Williams)

1995 – Silverstone: Johnny Herbert (Benetton)

1996 – Silverstone: Jacques Villeneuve (Williams)

1997 – Silverstone: Jacques Villeneuve (Williams)

1998 Silverstone: Michael Schumacher (Ferrari)

1999 – Silverstone: David Coulthard (McLaren)

2000 – Silverstone: David Coulthard (McLaren)

2001 – Silverstone: Mika Hakkinen (McLaren)

2002 Silverstone: Michael Schumacher (Ferrari)

2003 – Silverstone: Rubens Barrichello (Ferrari)

2004 Silverstone: Michael Schumacher (Ferrari)

2005 – Silverstone: Juan-Pablo Montoya (McLaren)

2006 – Silverstone: Fernando Alonso (Renault)

2007 – Silverstone: Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari)

2008 Silverstone: Lewis Hamilton (McLaren)

2009 – Silverstone: Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull)

2010 – Silverstone: Mark Webber (Red Bull)

2011 – Silverstone: Fernando Alonso (Ferrari)

2012 – Silverstone: Mark Webber (Red Bull)

2013 – Silverstone: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

2014 Silverstone: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2015 Silverstone: Lewis Hamilton – Mercedes)

2016 Silverstone: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2017 Silverstone: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2018 – Silverstone: Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

2019 Silverstone: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2020 Silverstone: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2020 – Silverstone (GP F1-70): Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2021 Silverstone: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2022 – Silverstone: Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

2023 – Silverstone: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)