The Austrian Grand Prix it is a car race that has been held since 1963 and which first admitted Formula 1 single-seaters to the start for the first two editions, then sports cars and prototypes, to then return to the top formula starting in 1970. In the two-year period 2020-2021 two editions were held for each season, the second of which was named Styrian Grand Prix.

Hall of Fame Austrian GP

1963 – Zeltweg Airfield: Jack Brabham (Brabham) – invalid F1

1964 – Zeltweg aerodrome: Lorenzo Bandini (Ferrari)

1970 – Österreichring: Jacky Ickx (Ferrari)

1971 – Österreichring: Jo Siffert (BRM)

1972 – Österreichring: Emerson Fittipaldi (lotus)

1973 – Österreichring: Ronnie Peterson (lotus)

1974 – Österreichring: Carlos Reutemann (Brabham)

1975 – Österreichring: Vittorio Brambilla (March)

1976 – Österreichring: John Watson (Penske)

1977 – Österreichring: Alan Jones (shadow)

1978 – Österreichring: Ronnie Peterson (lotus)

1979 – Österreichring: Alan Jones (Williams)

1980 – Österreichring: Jean-Pierre Jabouille (Renault)

1981 – Österreichring: Jacques Laffite (ligier)

1982 – Österreichring: Helium DeAngelis (lotus)

1983 – Österreichring: Alain Prost (Renault)

1984 – Österreichring: Niki Praise (McLaren)

1985 – Österreichring: Alain Prost (McLaren)

1986 – Österreichring: Alain Prost (McLaren)

1987 – Österreichring: Nigel Mansell (Williams)

1997 – A1-Ring: Jacques Villeneuve (Williams)

1998 – A1-Ring: Mika Häkkinen (McLaren)

1999 – A1-Ring: Eddie Irvine (Ferrari)

2000 – A1-Ring: Mika Häkkinen (McLaren)

2001 – A1-Ring: David Coulthard (McLaren)

2002 – A1-Ring: Michael Schumacher (Ferrari)

2003 – A1-Ring: Michael Schumacher (Ferrari)

2014 Red Bull Ring: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

2015 Red Bull Ring: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

2016 Red Bull Ring: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2017 – Red Bull Ring: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

2018 – Red Bull Ring: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2019 – Red Bull Ring: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2020 – Red Bull Ring: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

2020 – Red Bull Ring (Styrian GP): Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2021 – Red Bull Ring: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2021 – Red Bull Ring (Styrian GP): Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2022 – Red Bull Ring: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

2023 – Red Bull Ring: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)