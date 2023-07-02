The Austrian Grand Prix it is a car race that has been held since 1963 and which first admitted Formula 1 single-seaters to the start for the first two editions, then sports cars and prototypes, to then return to the top formula starting in 1970. In the two-year period 2020-2021 two editions were held for each season, the second of which was named Styrian Grand Prix.
Hall of Fame Austrian GP
1963 – Zeltweg Airfield: Jack Brabham (Brabham) – invalid F1
1964 – Zeltweg aerodrome: Lorenzo Bandini (Ferrari)
1970 – Österreichring: Jacky Ickx (Ferrari)
1971 – Österreichring: Jo Siffert (BRM)
1972 – Österreichring: Emerson Fittipaldi (lotus)
1973 – Österreichring: Ronnie Peterson (lotus)
1974 – Österreichring: Carlos Reutemann (Brabham)
1975 – Österreichring: Vittorio Brambilla (March)
1976 – Österreichring: John Watson (Penske)
1977 – Österreichring: Alan Jones (shadow)
1978 – Österreichring: Ronnie Peterson (lotus)
1979 – Österreichring: Alan Jones (Williams)
1980 – Österreichring: Jean-Pierre Jabouille (Renault)
1981 – Österreichring: Jacques Laffite (ligier)
1982 – Österreichring: Helium DeAngelis (lotus)
1983 – Österreichring: Alain Prost (Renault)
1984 – Österreichring: Niki Praise (McLaren)
1985 – Österreichring: Alain Prost (McLaren)
1986 – Österreichring: Alain Prost (McLaren)
1987 – Österreichring: Nigel Mansell (Williams)
1997 – A1-Ring: Jacques Villeneuve (Williams)
1998 – A1-Ring: Mika Häkkinen (McLaren)
1999 – A1-Ring: Eddie Irvine (Ferrari)
2000 – A1-Ring: Mika Häkkinen (McLaren)
2001 – A1-Ring: David Coulthard (McLaren)
2002 – A1-Ring: Michael Schumacher (Ferrari)
2003 – A1-Ring: Michael Schumacher (Ferrari)
2014 Red Bull Ring: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)
2015 Red Bull Ring: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)
2016 Red Bull Ring: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2017 – Red Bull Ring: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
2018 – Red Bull Ring: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2019 – Red Bull Ring: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2020 – Red Bull Ring: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
2020 – Red Bull Ring (Styrian GP): Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2021 – Red Bull Ring: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2021 – Red Bull Ring (Styrian GP): Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2022 – Red Bull Ring: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
2023 – Red Bull Ring: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
