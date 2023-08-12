Mika Hakkinen is the Finn who made Michael Schumacher’s life harder in Formula 1: the flying Finn, as he was defined, had won two world championships with McLaren-Mercedes in 1998 and 1999, lengthening King Schumi’s world championship wait which had then kicked off its magical ruling cycle.

Mika won fewer GPs than his talent would have deserved: he collected sensational successes, but also frightening and spectacular accidents. In an interesting interview given to Gianluca Gasperini in the Gazzetta dello Sport, the 54-year-old from Vantaa (Finland) paints a picture of what F1 is today, making a panegyric of the Red Bull genius:

“I know Adrian Newey well, with his cars I won my two world titles. Every time there are technical changes he comes up with a winning project, he finds solutions around the new rules. After 2022, it wasn’t difficult to predict that Red Bull would repeat itself, but when I saw the first tests in Bahrain, I understood that they would be super fast.”

Adrian Newey, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“Is that a problem? No, it’s racing and someone has to win. I don’t know if it depends more on the car or the driver, dividing the merits of a feat like this is difficult. And if I were in Max’s position I would be delighted.”

Hakkinen praises today’s riders… “Each generation that blossoms is better than the previous one, from a certain point of view. What current F1 requires from really young drivers is incredible intensity, from a technical and psychological point of view as well as driving. You have more tools at your disposal than once, but you always have to be consistent”.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

On Hamilton, the Finn expresses respect: “Lewis is a great champion, also in terms of how he has grown over the years in terms of humanity, the way he communicates as a driver and as a person. He has to analyze the future of Mercedes: he has to analyze who designs the next single-seaters, everyone’s motivations, the money available. He has to forget the emotions, he has to make a cold calculation of how difficult it is when you have achieved so many successes with a team. With his experience he can see what will happen in the next few years and there will be the ingredients to win again ”.

What about Ferrari? “Seeing it in action in certain corners I said to myself: ‘Oh, they’ve got the wrong car’. After the first outing, the riders said they had small problems, but from my point of view they were really big problems, even more so because the Red Bull was flying. But recovery is possible: what McLaren did recently is a great example. In Woking no one pointed the finger at anyone, they worked hard. It’s the people that make the difference.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Photo by: Erik Junius

Leclerc and Sainz understood this well: “When your car is difficult to drive, the possibility of making mistakes is higher, the two Ferrari drivers are always at the limit. Leclerc and Sainz are not rookie drivers who need to learn. But it is true that, having never won a world championship, they have more pressure on their shoulders. But they are two great riders who just need support. When those two have a car up to it, they’ll achieve incredible results”.

Will McLaren be the anti-Red Bull in 2024? “It’s hard to say now. Knowing how they work in Woking and considering the great progress made in the last two months, I got the idea that they can grow a lot already this year and next year as well”.