In 2023 Haas is experiencing a season of transition, a year of awareness of the now saturated potential of the starting concept and need to develop a new one. The championship of the Italian-American team can be divided into three phases. The first months were dedicated to the development of the VF-23, only to then encounter difficulties in extracting further performance from it. The central part of the season thus sees the car lacking in updates, while the factory is working on a new concept whose debut inaugurates the third and final phase of the championship, a bridge to the year to come.

Development stopped

In 2022 the development work at Haas was mainly focused on the substantial Hungarian upgrade package, with which the VF-22 went in the direction of Ferrari-style “tub” bellies. The objective for 2023 is therefore to greater consistency of development, spreading the updates throughout the season. Expectations do not seem to have gone unfulfilled, so much so that a new surface is already making its debut in Miami, which according to the team modifies the aerodynamic characteristics of the car, even going beyond the predictions of the wind tunnel. A third version of the surface arrived in Canada, but from that moment on the development of the VF-23 stopped, except for small adaptations to individual tracks.

In the wind tunnel we try in every way to improve load and aerodynamic efficiency, but the performance gains are minimal, quickly reaching the conclusion that the basic concept is now obsolete. We then prefer to go back, interrupt development and divert resources to something completely new. The words of technical director Simone Resta come to mind, who during an interview with FormulaPassion at the beginning of the year explained the difficulty in estimating the potential of a concept before having developed it: “The reality is that to respond appropriately we should have taken and developed these lines all the way to understand, with equal levels of investment, attention and hours in the wind tunnel, exactly what they could give. There is always a basis of assumption and belief that one path is more promising than others, based on some initial information that perhaps is not 100% complete.”

However, pure efficiency and downforce are not the only limitations of the design. Drivers also complain about a car with difficult characteristics, with unpredictable and unstable behavior, also indicative of a narrow operating window. Furthermore, without the grip of the new tire, competitiveness in the race is often lower than that in qualifying. The tendency to slide accelerates overheating and tire degradation, also worsened by the lack of pace which forces riders to push to keep up with their rivals' pace, with little margin to manage the tyres.

The Haas VF-23 with upgrades brought to Austin

The Austin Pack

To react to the situation, in about six months Haas set up a new concept around the existing chassis of the VF-23. It matters little if the package debuts in Austin with five races to go, since the goal is to collect data and better understand the direction to take for 2024. For the team it's about a demolition and reconstruction work. In fact, at an aerodynamic level, the development of a new concept implies the construction of a completely new flow field and vortex structure, created in small steps by slowly adding a new aerodynamic element.

Austin's VF-23 shows off bellies pounded Red Bull style, channeling the flows adhering to the surfaces in the direction of the gearbox to energize the rear environment, thus abandoning the Ferrari-inspired “tanks”. Under the skin, the team centralizes part of the radiators and internal components under the bonnet, allowing the bodywork to be redesigned according to the new aerodynamic criteria. The side vents of the radiators appear squashed upwards, accompanied by a deeper flare under the sides. Haas also tries to channel a greater flow of air under the bellies towards the rear, giving up part of the body surface previously used to push turbulence outwards. The most important innovations, however, concern the bottom, of which changes can be recognized at the entrance to the Venturi channels, along the external edge and in the diffuser ramp.

The priority of the new package is to develop more benign aerodynamic characteristics for the car, seeking consistency, robustness and stability. Qualities which, listening to Kevin Magnussen's comments, seem to be improving: “It's not actually faster or given us more downforce, but It's better from a driving perspective, simpler, the balance is more constant. This is why you don't see a step backwards when we race with the new spec, despite having less load”.

Given the months available for its development, at the end of 2023 the new concept releases less load than the VF-23 at the beginning of the year. In its new guise however, the car is more intuitive to drive, with better balance and generally more in line with the technical direction the team intends to take for 2024. However, if Magnussen's comments define the new Haas as a I step forward to the other side Hulkenberg does not hide the criticism. The German races the latest Grands Prix in the old configuration, more in line with his driving preferences, defining both the old and new concepts as insufficient to achieve the set objectives.

Towards the new year

Regardless of how much Austin's package represents an actual leap forward, it's still a leap forward for Haas the positive aspect of having anticipated the times. The experiments on the new concept at the end of 2023 made it possible to collect valuable data, highlighting the first problems months in advance of the next pre-season tests in Bahrain. Furthermore, in 2024 Haas will be less constrained in its aerodynamic philosophy, inheriting from Ferrari a slimmer chassis and a different rear suspension which will unlock new design opportunities. Giving up the philosophy developed until the beginning of 2023 is certainly not easy for the Italian-American team, but it is only by breaking down what is old that it is possible to make room for something new.