The qualifying bang in Jeddah prompted the team to think about rebuilding the car for Melbourne, a job completed using a curfew wildcard by working late Wednesday night at Albert Park.

Meanwhile, the damaged chassis has been sent back to the team’s UK base for repairs, so it can be reused later.

“It was pretty tough for the team,” Gunther Steiner told Motorsport.com. “Last night we broke the curfew because the guys wanted to go ahead for this morning, so tonight we won’t have to. Breaking a curfew was helpful in getting to a good point “.

“You need to have as many parts as possible at that time, but we don’t have any more in stock and everything we had is here.”

“There is no spare frame or anything, so we have to be very careful. Otherwise we will race again with only one car!”.

Steiner thinks that once everything has been checked in place, the damaged chassis can be ready for Imola in two weeks.

“The frame was flown home yesterday. We had to bring it here due to customs declarations and nurocracy basically. At the moment I think it’s stuck in Singapore, just got an email!”

“It’s coming back for repair, so hopefully we have it again for Imola, as a spare frame. I think it’s fine. The side impact structure needs to be changed and repainted, there is a small dent, but the frame is repairable “.

Although he will have a new gearbox when he takes to the track on Friday, Schumacher will still use the Ferrari power unit installed in his car at the time of the Jeddah accident.

Steiner is confident that there will be no problems, despite the strong impact: “We have to turn it on now, but they have checked everything and Ferrari is very happy.”

Schumacher has never been on the difficult Albert Park track before, but Steiner is not afraid.

“Mick has raced on a lot of new tracks in 2021, so this year there aren’t that many that he has ever seen. This is one, but I don’t think it’s going to be a big deal for him, it’s just about picking up speed.”

“And we also have Kevin Magnussen now, who has been here before and knows the track well, so Mick can look at his data. This speeds up learning times if you have a boyfriend who knows what he’s doing.”