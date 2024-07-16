Nico Hulkenberg’s sixth place in Great Britain has undoubtedly highlighted Haas and the work done by the technical group behind the scenes, not only because it is the double top ten in a row. In a period in which three teams have decided to take a step back on the innovations in order to find a line to follow, on the contrary the updates of Haas have returned positive feedback.

After testing them on Friday, Hulkenberg was immediately satisfied with the new features introduced in Great Britain, underlining how he immediately felt the benefits while driving. Teammate Kevin Magnussen had a more complex weekend, preferring to stay with the old package after skipping the first free practice session to make way for youngster Oliver Bearman.

Overall, however, Haas did not hide his satisfaction not only for what he saw on British soil, but also for what he achieved in the trio. The German scored two consecutive sixth places which, added to the Dane’s eighth place in Austria, brought the total for the team to 20 points in less than two weeks, exceeding the entire haul of 2023. However, the recent results hide a double meaning, which goes beyond the mere value for the standings, because they also gave confirmation on a technical level.

Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24 Photo by: Erik Junius

The context in which the Silverstone package was born

At the beginning of the year, the most marked limitation of the VF-24 was certainly the performance in the fast corners, where there was a lack of aerodynamic load, while the car shone in the slower sections. Already with the package that had debuted between China and the United States, the engineers had actually managed to make a clear leap in quality in that area, even if it remained hidden, both because the updates had not fully returned the numbers of the wind tunnel, and because immediately afterward Formula 1 moved to a series of tracks full of slow corners.

It is precisely in this context that the Silverstone package was conceived, when the team was still convinced that the main problem that needed to be addressed was related to the performance of the fast corners. As explained by Luca Metelli, head of the aerodynamics sector of the American team, the development of the package that debuted at Silverstone lasted around three months, based mainly on the data seen in the first part of the championship and on the performance on the slower tracks.

The Barcelona weekend, however, showed how the step forward made by the VF-24 on the high-speed sections was greater than expected: even if no points were scored, Hulkenberg had duelled with the Alpines until the checkered flag, demonstrating the leap in performance even on tracks that, previously, Haas would have feared. Progress then confirmed also by the excellent performance seen in Austria, which in fact anticipated the good things seen at Silverstone with the new features.

However, despite the good performances seen in the previous weekends, there was still a little doubt about the effects of the new package: “Every time you bring an important package to the track, there is always a big question mark, because the benefits depend on the correlation with the wind tunnel, it depends on if and how the riders manage to get the most out of the whole package, how the set-up can be optimised. However, we are satisfied with what we have seen with the results of the wind tunnel and the simulations”, explained Metelli.

Comparison of the two VF-24 packages Photo by: Uncredited

The benefits of the package: more load and stability

The basic objective of the package that debuted in Great Britain was to improve performance on the fastest sections. However, it was not the only one, because linked to this discussion one of the targets set was to improve the consistency of the load on the rear axle during the journey, make the car even easier to drive and reduce the phenomena of sliding of the rear tyres and, consequently, tyre wear.

“High-speed performance was an area where we were lacking at the start of the season and that we have already improved a lot with the previous updates,” explained Metelli. “With this package, however, we have also worked to improve the consistency of the rear load, to avoid wheelspin and, consequently, destroying the tyres. This has allowed us to take a step forward in tyre management.”

The theme of the car’s predictability has played a key role in the development undertaken over the last twelve months. Last year, the team had already tried to change the concept, albeit limited by the many constraints imposed by a chassis designed for a different philosophy. Starting from a blank sheet for 2024, the technicians were not only able to find more downforce, but also to make the car more docile, a bit like what happened in Ferrari: these two elements allowed the drivers to drive at the limit with greater simplicity, also making it easier to manage the tires.

These two factors also formed the basis of the Silverstone package, where only aerodynamic interventions were made, given that the components under the bonnet, such as the radiators, remained unchanged despite a new layout of the inlets. These, in fact, were modified in order to have better interaction with both the floor and the flows coming from the front wing, effectively making it easier to manage the air towards the rear, generating in turn not only greater downforce, but also a more constant load.

Haas VF-24 new sidepods entry, British GP Picture of: George Piola

The more stable the downforce generated, the easier it becomes for the drivers and engineers to exploit it, which was one of the aims of this package: “On other platforms this radiator vent arrangement has worked, so we tested it in the wind tunnel with positive results, so we decided to introduce it at Silverstone.”

More load, but still no bouncing

For his part, Hulkenberg immediately felt the difference, promoting the innovations, so much so that he suggested that Haas could now be fighting for the role of fifth force on the grid: “The innovations immediately gave positive feelings, they really had an effect on the performance, I could feel an improvement, so you have to applaud the team. I feel more confident in the car, which allows me to push during the lap”.

The key element, however, is that the engineers have managed to add downforce without excessively penalizing other aspects of the car, especially in a context where three rival teams have gone back on the updates. An aspect that Ayao Komasu, who has been leading the team since this year, is especially proud of: “The updates worked, the car proved to be fast, Hulkenberg was fast, the tire management was good”.

“This should give the engineers a lot of confidence, right? The press said that our engineers were not able to improve the performance, but instead we succeeded. Now we have proven it. No one can deny that we have improved the performance of the car. This should give them a lot of confidence.”

Haas VF-24 Technical Detail Photo by: Filip Cleeren

The fact that no bouncing was experienced even at Silverstone is without a doubt a positive sign for the team, as confirmed by the drivers, especially if we take into account that Ferrari had to take a step back precisely because of this problem, despite having the same mechanical part. Generally, in fact, this rebound effect also occurs because an area of ​​the floor is “overloaded”. Although it is true that the floor of the Haas does not reach the peaks of that of the Prancing Horse, if the floor is not well developed, rebounds can still occur, which is why having managed to increase the load without experiencing this phenomenon is an encouraging element for the American team.

“This year we haven’t seen any, we haven’t been limited by bouncing, but more by the setup because when you lower the car, the setup becomes stiffer. But overall, bouncing hasn’t been a limiting factor for us,” said the Haas aerodynamics chief.

Now focus on medium speed corners

Although in a less evident way, Haas had already managed to resolve some of its shortcomings in the fast corners with the package introduced between China and the United States, moving the limitations towards the medium-speed corners, as admitted by the drivers themselves during the last triple header.

The car has good top speeds, also due to a not very high overall downforce, as seen in Monaco despite the introduction of a new rear wing, but it manages to heat up the tyres quite quickly. In general, it manages to exploit the downforce better than last year, also because this year’s suspension allows it to push closer to the ground than last year’s.

Now the goal is to improve also in the medium-speed corners, balancing the strengths in the faster and slower ones: “The honest answer is that this weakness in the medium-speed corners was a surprise for us too. When we thought about this package, we hadn’t seen any high-speed corners, so it was difficult for us to interpret the performance of the first package we introduced. Then, in the last races, we saw that we managed to improve the situation and that the problem was more in the medium-speed corners. Let’s say that now we are still trying to understand why we have more problems in the medium-speed corners”.