After finishing in the points in Saudi Arabia and Australia, Haas hit another top ten in Miami, the third in this championship start. A good result for the American team, among other things in a particularly heartfelt appointment given that it was the home race.

The fourth place obtained on Saturday, albeit also thanks to a pinch of luck which led to excellent exclusions, highlighted the performance of the VF-23, which was then able in the hands of Kevin Magnussen to fight in the first part of the race with the Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari. Although the limits of the single-seater emerged over the long distance, having to succumb even to the pass of the two Alpines, the result at the end of the day was encouraging.

However, so far the car hasn’t proved to be particularly easy to set up, especially for the Dane, who is still looking for the ideal window in which to take advantage of the single-seater, especially in qualifying. A somewhat opposite situation to that of team mate, Nico Hulkenberg, who on the flying lap showed that he hasn’t lost his former polish, however paying for a period of adaptation in the race.

Realistically, with Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes and Aston Martin now constant presences inside the top ten, there are few valid positions left to be able to get points, for this reason it is essential both to be constant in terms of performance and to be able to exploit the problems of the rivals. In terms of performance, Haas believes it has achieved the aerodynamic goals it set for the winter, which are also in line with the results obtained in the wind tunnel.

“From an aerodynamic point of view, we can say that [la vettura] is meeting expectations, so compared to last year the data obtained from the tunnel seems to correspond to what we see on the track. It seems everyone got a performance boost over the winter. So it was a step forward for everyone,” explained Juan Molina, one of the team’s most important aerodynamic technicians.

“We are in the upper part of the midfield area, we are quite close to everyone else. The gaps are quite small. So, if you can’t get everything right on a given weekend, you can be way behind, as it happened [a Baku] Friday and then Saturday in sprint qualifying, where we went a little better. So it’s not so much the sheer performance you get with the aerodynamics as the set-up of the car and the driver at each circuit. If you choose a different rear wing, you can move back a bit. In terms of performance in qualifying versus in the race, having more potential to overtake or defend, is something we’ve improved on last year, as it was a weakness of ours in the past.”

With the introduction of the budget cap, the way updates are brought in has also changed, especially for top teams. An aspect that hasn’t changed radically for Haas, given that even in past years it was below the budget imposed by the FIA, but this meant that other teams “aligned” in terms of innovations during the championship. Furthermore, the arrival of a new main sponsor has brought new funds, which will allow the car to be developed more consistently.

“Compared to two years ago, we are in a much better position in terms of updates. I think it’s not just us, but everyone else need to learn how to manage updates. Of course we’ve talked about the bottom being a big part of the performance. But it is necessary to understand how to develop the surrounding components. How do you manipulate the flow with the front wing and suspension going down and how do you get the rear of the car to work, the rear wing and stuff like that.”

“It’s quite critical how you manage the different components and what updates you make, obviously with the budget limit you can’t do new noses or crash tests or, as we saw last year, probably the evolutions of the front wing are slower than in the past. From our point of view, though, we have a schedule that has pretty good updates going through the system.”

A crucial aspect in this start of the new regulatory course was the fact that we worked on the new regulations well in advance, also sacrificing 2021, a “transitional” season given the arrival of some new elements in the technical group. “Compared to the past we had quite difficult years with the budget and the performances weren’t what we wanted. Last year we prepared the car better for the new regulations, but the team was still under construction. If you look at this year’s car, the quality of the car, the way the team works, everything is a step up from last year. So there is still a lot to do for a team like us in terms of car preparation, but the situation is improving,” explained Molina.