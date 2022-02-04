Gunther Steiner is very skilled: if he were a football manager he would be a master of counterattacks, a lover of counterattacks. He waited for Red Bull to formalize the date of the presentation of the RB18 for February 9 and then came out, knowing full well that Williams would not be a threat, very late, and yesterday dissolved the reserve: the Haas VF -22 was the first ground-effect single-seater that showed up.

The player from Bolzano made a skilful move in advance to gain great visibility with a car, the one designed by Simone Resta, who has the ambition to leave the last row of the grid to climb into the midfield with Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin who they gained a year of experience, eating bitter morsels with an undeveloped F1.

Here is the first image of the single-seater of the American team that was “dressed” in a white livery with a blue and red band that enhances the lines of the sinuous side and is in continuity with the confirmed sponsor URALKALI.

The USA team is actually more Italian than ever, beyond the team principal: the VF-22 project was built in Maranello in a department set up inside Ferrari (in the structure that also contains the new Prancing Horse simulator) and the car was built by Dallara.

The regulatory revolution that brings F1 to ground-effect single-seaters is the great opportunity for Haas to relaunch: the VF-22 enjoys all the connections with Ferrari in a symbiotic relationship that is bound only by the limits of the FIA ​​regulations.

The rear end is all Ferrari (power unit, gearbox and suspension) give an address of how the F1-75 that we will see on February 17th could also be.

The photo we publish obviously shows a “base” Haas, even if the concepts on the DNA of the car are clearly identified, which is very long in the rear and falls within the 3.600 mm wheelbase limit with a shortening of the front.

At Haas they dared aiming with very high mouths of particularly short and sloping bellies, focusing on the F1 line with more development margins as we explained yesterday.

The suspensions are front push rod and rear pull rod, following the tradition.

For a detailed description of the car that will undergo many modifications in view of its debut in the Bahrain GP, ​​we refer you to a report that we will publish shortly.