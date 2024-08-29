After bringing a new front wing to Zandvoort, Haas introduces a specific rear wing that has been designed for Monza and its long Stradale straights. The American team has created a solution for the temple of speed in the knowledge that it is aiming for a race in which the VF-24 can aspire to a points finish, as Nico Hulkenberg failed to do in Holland, given that he had arrived just outside the Top 10 with an 11th place.

The rear wing is characterised by a main profile with an almost flat leading edge and a slightly spoon-shaped design underneath. The mobile flap, on the other hand, is almost straight and has a shorter chord than the version seen at Spa-Francorchamps.

The side bulkheads were also designed with maximum aerodynamic efficiency in mind, while the mobile flap supports follow the fashionable lines of the period.

Haas VF-24: new front wing above, standard front wing below Photo by: Franco Nugnes

The front wing, confirmed by Zandvoort, identifies the change of philosophy that was witnessed by the new aerodynamic package seen in Holland. The nose does not rest on the second element as is visible in the old version, at the bottom of the photo, but the nose extends onto the spoon of the main element, completely changing the flow attack.

Haas VF-24: The Out Wash in the Old Version Photo by: Franco Nugnes Haas VF-24: the outwash of the new front wing Photo by: Franco Nugnes

For Monza the mobile flap has been largely cut to reduce drag, but it is interesting to note how the design of the two small flow diverters has changed, which on the Haas contribute to increasing the out wash effect near the side bulkhead, whereas previously there was only one element.

The development of micro aerodynamics demonstrates the care with which even a second-rate team like the American one is trying to seek performance in the most delicate areas of the car.