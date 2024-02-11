Haas was the first Formula 1 team to reveal the shapes of its single-seater for the 2024 world championship. The VF-24 was presented last February 2 with the release of the first renderings of the real single-seater and today the car completed its first kilometers on the track.

The team now directed by Ayao Komatsu has rented the Silverstone circuit, which is located a stone's throw from the Aston Martin Racing headquarters where tomorrow the AMR24 of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll will be presented, for the VF-24 Shakedown.

At the wheel of the new single-seater was Nico Hulkenberg. The German, after starting up and preparing the car as usual, entered the track shortly after 10am for the few kilometers allowed by the sporting regulations for those who intend to do the shakedown.

With the track wet from the rain, the German carried out the first lap at a low speed using a set of Pirelli Full Wet demo compounds to overcome the dangers of the asphalt.

In the morning, the team shared the video of the first exit from the pits of the VF-24 with Hulkenberg at the wheel and the return after the only lap done at the start. We remind you that the Shakedown involves a maximum of 15 kilometers to cover, therefore a maximum of 3 on the Silverstone track.

The VF-24 is the second 2024 single-seater to make its track debut. Yesterday it was the turn of the Sauber C44 with Valtteri Bottas and GuanYu Zhou at the wheel of the same. The track that hosted the Swiss car was the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya del Montmelo, which is located a few kilometers from Granollers.

Stake F1 Team used the first of the two filming days allowed by the sporting regulations to film the new single-seater for commercial purposes, but also to prove that all the systems were working correctly before sending the car to Sakhir for winter testing and the first grand prix of the season which will also be held in Bahrain.

From this year the kilometers allowed by the regulation for filming days have doubled, going from 100 to the current 200. Sauber has thus rented the track for a whole day and has been able to film continuously. For Haas, however, a simple hit and run…