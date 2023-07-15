Haas has so far been the Formula 1 team most faithful to the concept with which it started the new era of ground-effect single-seaters, that of in-wash sidepods, gradually renounced by all the teams that had chosen it at the beginning of 2022 for switch to the one that proved to be more effective: the one designed by the working group directed by Adrian Newey at Red Bull Racing.

The American team decided to adopt that philosophy because it was originally chosen by Ferrari, which supplied and still supplies it with the power unit and rear axle. The Maranello team, however, has unveiled a new package of innovations with which it has changed direction starting from the Spanish Grand Prix.

According to Haas, the in-wash concept still offers advantages, but Simone Resta, technical director of the team led by Guenther Steiner, has hinted that things could change between a few grand prixes.

“It is clear that the bodywork is an element that is receiving a lot of attention from everyone. Formula 1 is fascinating, I understand what is happening”.

“If you look at the bodywork, it’s essentially the next part of the undercut, where the styling is similar between all the cars. Some pushed a little more, some pushed a little less. Then there’s the side, which is very wide, and then there’s the back.”

“In this part we are a little different from the others. Of course we have looked at things since the beginning of the regulation, so since mid-2021 and we thought we would choose the best option for us”.

“We keep reviewing it. We reviewed it for this year’s car and continue to consider it. We may change, or maybe not. We’ll see.”

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Resta confirmed that the possible change of philosophy of the bellies could be adopted for next year, but could see the light already this year and mounted on the VF-23. This eventuality, however, would be linked to the effective progress guaranteed by the new bellies. In short, change yes, but only if it’s really worth it.

“We are entering a window where it is increasingly difficult to update this year’s car in terms of timing. But it is still July and the season will finish almost at the end of the year. to also change the complete bodywork if we think it will make the car faster”.

To change the philosophy of its car, Ferrari also had to change the architecture of some components under the bodywork and the position of the side impact protection bars.

“Honestly, we’re not making excuses, we just need to improve our performance. We have a good car architecture, we’re happy with it. We just need to improve it here and there.”

“We could make different bodies, different floorpans, different wings and more and keep going. We don’t need excuses, we just need to ramp up the performance, develop faster, get the stuff that works quickly to the track and keep going. C ‘is room to do it”.

“It is fair to say, however, that in terms of timing we are close to the summer closure. And therefore we are entering a window of time where we start to switch normally to the new machine. So we are trying to distribute our resources on the two projects”, concluded Resta.