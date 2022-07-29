Haas in Hungary made the… mutation. The American team brought the first important seasonal evolution to the Hungarian track and now the VF-22 shows its resemblance to Ferrari in a more blatant way.

This is not surprising since the F1-75 is certainly the reference car of the Circus right now. Not only that, but the design of the USA car is entrusted to Simone Resta, technical director that Maranello has lent to Haas, and the white single-seater was born in a department specially set up in the building where Ferrari set up the new simulator, at the edge of the track. of Fiorano, in the heart of the Sports Management.

Kevin Magnussen’s Haas VF-22 shows Ferrari-style gills Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The VF-22, therefore, is voted to the hollowed bellies of the red that characterized the design of the F1-75, adopting the gills for the hot air vent developed by the power unit 066/7 with a design similar to those of the Ferrari with openings that seem decidedly more conspicuous than those we observed on the red.

Haas VF-22: here is the new bonnet without hot air vents. It is now more tapered. Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Having modified the hot air extraction in the sides, it was possible to design a new bonnet without openings which allowed the upper part to be tapered to the advantage of greater aerodynamic efficiency of the rear wing.

Haas VF-22: Here is the flared belly in the tail and the revised rear suspension in the arms Photo by: Jon Noble

Since the belly is more flared in front of the rear wheel and the flow pattern has changed according to the new aerodynamics, Haas technicians have also revised the rear suspension levers so that they are more synergistic with the new air passages. The rear brake ducts have also been revised for the same reasons in search of greater downforce without an increase in drag.

Haas VF-22: revised the bottom with new Venturi channels See also Inter, from Scamacca and Dybala to Lukaku: costs and feasibility of the 5 forwards in the sights Photo by: Jon Noble

Obviously the bottom has also been revised with the Venturi channels that have been redesigned, as well as the outer edge of the sidewalk: the declared goal is to try to find more downforce by reducing the ground clearance. In the first free practice session the modified Haas driven by Kevin Magnussen was only slightly faster than the standard one entrusted to Mick Schumacher, but it is clear that the new package is so consistent that it needs more time to find the best one. tuning…