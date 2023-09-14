The winning car concept, since ground effect was introduced again in Formula 1, is the one proposed by Red Bull since the start of the 2022 season and, little by little, all the other teams have aligned themselves with its philosophy .

The last team to have remained faithful to its idea, partly out of trust, partly due to lack of alternatives, is Haas F1. The American team will present a completely revised VF-23 in its concepts at the United States Grand Prix scheduled for the Circuit of Americas in Austin.

From in-wash to downwash, the same path already undertaken by Ferrari starting from the Spanish Grand Prix. Haas takes several components from the Prancing Horse: not just the power unit, but the entire rear end. This is why up to now he has avoided repudiating the initial philosophy.

But with the choice made by Ferrari in the spring, Haas also understood that it could abandon the old path to embrace the new one. In Austin the VF-23s will run with new side panels and other revised parts to make the new concept work.

The decision to change philosophy was made by the team before the summer break. At that point it was a matter of designing and building the components.

“The main problem with the current car concept that we have is related to the fact that we can no longer extract performance. We have developed the car all year, but we have not gained any advantages,” said Guenther Steiner, team principal of Haas.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23 Photo by: Erik Junius

“At some point you have to try to do something different, and we couldn’t keep banging our heads against the wall trying while other people were finding things that worked.”

“McLaren changed and adopted a system like that, finding performance at a certain point. So, at a certain point, you have to change the concept and face reality.”

Steiner admitted that the team had several updates planned for the current car concept, but realizing they had no chance of changing things changed the team’s plans.

“The plan was to have more updates with the car concept we have now. But not finding performance, we didn’t introduce them. There’s no point in producing updates if the car doesn’t go faster, that’s why we didn’t spend money. And now, instead , we can do that with this big update.”

“Initially we weren’t sure if we could make this change this season, but then next year we thought we could pursue this path and do it to the best of our ability.”

“We decided to act now this year, so at least we can learn as much as we can about this concept for next season. And maybe we can learn something about new parts that we can integrate into next year’s car even without testing them on the track.” concluded Steiner.