Haas, the first updates of the season are on the horizon. The VF-22s, which have by now remained the only single-seaters of the season not yet received any news, will finally be able to try out the new look starting from the Hungarian Grand Prix.

In truth, the new components will arrive in time, but only for a car, presumably that of Kevin Magnussen. Guenther Steiner, Haas team principal, had already announced the arrival of the news last weekend.

At the end of the French Grand Prix, he added that only a single-seater will be able to take advantage of the updated components, designed to advance the VF-22s after a first half of the season well above expectations.

“Only one car will have the novelties. And then parts will be very scarce for that car too. Everything arrived late, we had a lot of accidents this year. So all the materials were used up to make these and then we started producing. the new components are late. We have postponed their introduction. They were planned in France, but we will make their debut in Hungary “.

“At the beginning we said we couldn’t take them before Spa-Francorchamps, but everyone insisted on having at least one car equipped with the new features in Budapest, in order to get some data to be able to analyze it for when we will then leave after the break.”

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“And then, if they don’t work, we can always go back to the parts we had before. We have a good plan, it’s well organized. The only thing is we’re pretty short on parts even for one car, so if anything happens on Friday. … “.

Having only one car at the Hungaroring with the upgrades fitted will not necessarily be a disadvantage. The American team will thus be able to compare the data of the specific base and the new one to understand if and how much the aerodynamic load will be increased – the real focal point of the news – and then look for the best set-up or, possibly, go back if the package does not work. as expected.

“I don’t want to talk about numbers, because then you are disappointed. And then what could they be compared with? There is no car that can do a back-to-back race on the same track. We know how much downforce the news will bring, let’s calculate how much it should do and then let’s see what it will do. “

“I’m not going to say the result that the news should bring. We will find out and see if it works. It will be good to have 2 cars with 2 different specifications on the same track. You can compare the downforce data and start from there, and then see if there will be a delta, if they will give advantages in terms of time that was calculated or expected from the simulator “, concluded Steiner.