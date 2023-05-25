Yesterday afternoon we described the front wing of the Ferrari SF-23 arguing that the Prancing Horse team was the only one to take advantage of the change in the regulation which from the beginning of the year made the use of flow diverters as supports of the mobile flap.

The idea had been launched on the occasion of the United States GP by Mercedes: the FIA ​​in Austin contested the solution that had been mounted on the W13 arguing that it was outside the spirit of the regulation since the aerodynamic function went far beyond with respect to the support function. The Brackley team also brought the front wing to Mexico, where it was officially banned.

The technicians headed by Nikolas Tombazis did not want the teams to increase the out wash effect of the flows intended to create vortices that can dirty the slipstream and therefore limit the ability of a single-seater to stay in line with the one in front without losing too much aerodynamic load, jeopardizing the possibility of overtaking.

In the redefinition of the standard for 2023, the interpretation has become more extensive so that Ferrari already had the five vortex generators at its presentation at Fiorano. Now there is Haas which takes up the concept: the Ferrari idea appears on the VF-23 destined for the Monaco GP.

Ferrari SF-23, detail of the front wing with flow diverters Photo by: Uncredited Haas VF-23: Introducing the front wing with metal vortex generators Photo by: George Piola

If in Maranello they resorted to flow diverters made of composite materials, the staff directed by Simone Resta preferred to copy the concept of the Gestione Sportiva, but choosing a certainly less expensive metallic material.

The two teams also confirm the double thread that binds them during the championship: the design team of Gunther Steiner’s team is made up mostly of Ferrari engineers loaned to Haas who, in reality, have “homes” in the ultra-modern building inside the GeS which houses, among other things, the simulator and the area that the Cavallino uses for pit stop tests.

It should therefore come as no surprise that the streams of aerodynamic research run parallel…