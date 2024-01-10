With a press release, the Haas team has formalized the handover between Gunther Steiner, who will leave the team, and Ayao Komatsu, the new team principal promoted from his previous role as Technical Director.

“Komatsu will take responsibility for the team's overall strategy – reports the Haas press release – and on-track performance, with the aim of maximizing the team's potential through employee empowerment, structural process and efficiency”. To further strengthen the structure, a European-based Operations Director will be appointed to manage all non-performance related matters and departments, and will be based in the UK headquarters in Banbury.

“I would like to start by thanking Guenther Steiner for all the hard work he has done over the last ten years and wish him the best for the future – commented team owner Gene Haas – looking forward as an organization it was clear that we would have to improve our performance on the track. In appointing Ayao Komatsu to the role of Team Principal we are placing engineering at the heart of our management.”

“We have achieved some successes – continued Haas – but we must achieve our objectives and be efficient with the resources we have. Improving your design and engineering skills will be key to success as a team. I look forward to working with Ayao and maximizing our potential – this reflects my desire to compete properly in Formula 1.”

“I am obviously very excited to have the opportunity to operate as Team Principal – commented Komatsu – I have been part of the team since its debut on track in 2016 and I look forward to leading our program to build a structure in able to improve performance on the track”.

“We are a performance-based company and have not been competitive enough lately, which has been a source of frustration for all of us. We have tremendous support from Gene and our various partners and we want to convert their enthusiasm into better work We have a great team of people in Kannapolis, Banbury and Maranello and together I know we can achieve the results we are capable of.”