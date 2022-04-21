The Haas F1 team doesn’t have a lot of luck with their title sponsors. To say it is the history of the American team in Formula 1, in particular with the last 2, that is Rich Energy first and Uralkali then.

And it is for this reason that the team led by Guenther Steiner is in no hurry to find one to replace Uralkali after the termination of the contract with immediate effect occurred two months ago, or shortly after the start of the conflict triggered by Russia against of Ukraine.

Steiner said he is not in a hurry to find new and important sponsorship deals in Formula 1, because he would like to avoid “something that could perhaps cause us pain in six months”.

Over the past few weeks Haas has rejected Uralkali’s request, which is the refund of the money already given to the team by the Russian sponsor for the 2022 season after the termination of the contract.

Uralkali wanted back the $ 13 million already paid, but the team not only did not accept, but made a counter request for an additional $ 8 million in compensation for the loss of profits from the sponsor whose owner, Dmitry Mazepin, has ties. with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Steiner avoided commenting on the matter to respect the confidentiality of the ongoing trial, but stressed that it is not necessary to rush to find a replacement sponsor.

“There is a lot of movement, but we don’t want to choose the next sponsor immediately. We want to take our time, make our assessments and make a good decision. Right now we are safe.”

“We’re waiting for the best possible package. It’s a combination of things. It’s about picking the best deal, the best sponsor. It’s not just about picking one and then regretting it six months later.”

“Sometimes it is a trap to have to do things in two weeks and prepare everything else. Sometimes it is better to sit down and talk clearly and correctly with these people. Because if someone wants to wait, they can even do it for three or six months, without running “.

“If we think the deal is not good enough to continue, we don’t have to make a deal this year. It’s not an obligation. We have announced a smaller sponsor just in these days. We have things at our disposal, but they have to be. right sponsors, “concluded Steiner.

Haas has not only had to deal with the Uralkali case over the past few seasons. In 2019, in fact, Haas lost its main sponsor Rich Energy after just 14 grands prix after the surprise announcement of the then CEO of the company that produces energy drinks, William Storey.

Storey, via a Twitter statement, announced the termination of Rich Energy’s sponsorship of Haas due to poor performance of the cars then entrusted to Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen.