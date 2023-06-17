Haas is looking for its identity in this 2023 world championship: the American team directed by Gunther Steiner is experiencing a sort of derby with Alfa Romeo, the other customer team with the Ferrari power unit. The two teams both have eight championship points and are in seventh and eighth place in the Constructors’ championship.

Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23, with the engine roasted Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Nico Hulkenberg was only able to complete eleven laps in yesterday afternoon’s one-and-a-half hour session, because the German had to stop on the straight due to an engine failure with a showy smoke that was filmed worldwide.

Nico ended Friday’s day in last place, while Kevin Magnussen managed to get close to the top 10, with the 12th fastest time. The Dane had the new single pylon rear wing mount in the first round, while Hulkenberg still had the double pylon version.

Haas VF-23: one car had a double pylon and the other a mono Photo by: George Piola

Then the two pilots agreed on the new solution which seemed more suited to the configuration of the medium-duty rear wing with a large main spoon profile and a mobile flap fitted with a full-width nolder.

The bellies of Haas, in search of greater aerodynamic efficiency, show in Montreal fewer gills in the “upper tank” for the evacuation of the hot air from the radiators: it is a configuration that goes in the direction of fast tracks.

Haas VF-23: Venturi vents were instrumented with sensors Photo by: George Piola

The technicians directed by Simone Resta had instrumented the car with speed sensors placed in front of the mouths of the Venturi channels: in particular, the Haas aerodynamicists tried to understand what the flow rate is which, directed by the flow diverters oriented towards the outside pavement, are called upon to push the air away from the body of the single-seater, to prevent turbulence from the front wheel from dirtying the low pressure area in the central area of ​​the road surface.