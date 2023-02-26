Guenther Steiner has become very popular among Formula 1 fans because he is the true star of Drive to Survive. But the South Tyrolean manager is much more than that. Last year he led Haas F1 to bounce back after a nightmare couple of seasons and, this year, the ambitions continue to be the same: to be in the game for top positions in the midfield.

At the end of the Sakhir tests, the only pre-season tests before the Bahrain Grand Prix next week, Steiner took stock of the three days of testing which saw Haas have no peaks in results, whether they were positive or negative.

Yet the Italian team principal is satisfied with what his team has managed to do. A few hiccups – just a few worries related to the accelerator of the VF-23 – and a lot of data collected will lead Haas to start the season with a good dose of confidence.

“It was our best test, we had the best test because last year was our worst test because we had several problems. But this year, I mean, we have done our full programme, almost everything. We have missed a few motos due to the throttle problem we had, but not much.

“But the guys have received a lot of information. Again, this car is an evolution from last year. So it’s not a completely new car. So you can learn much faster because you already know what you expect to encounter. And the mechanics also take less time to do things, to change the set-up, because they know the car. Last year everything was new.”

“I’m satisfied with the way we’ve built the car compared to last year. We’ve had a difficult two years. The set-up wasn’t easy. We arrived here very well prepared, everything went well in testing. At the moment I can’t to understand how fast we are. Sometimes I feel fast, sometimes I feel slow. I can’t figure it out.”

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23, exits the garage Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“I think it has a lot to do with how hot it is here, until you can see clearly. That’s why I don’t want to draw any conclusions yet on how well it’s going. Apart from a problem with the throttle system – the engines they always overheat – so far we haven’t had any problems. That’s a good sign. Even today we can do some good laps. Actually, we’re quite satisfied. Performance-wise, I don’t know where we are.”

Steiner, as well as some colleagues during the tests, revealed when his team will be able to bring the first updates and entrust them to the single-seaters of Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen.

“The plan is to bring the first updates to Barcelona, ​​but logically we have to see if it brings the improvements we hope for and then we’ll do it. But we have a very normal schedule, I think like the others, we’ll continue to bring it as soon as we have something. Whether it’s big or small, we bring something in as soon as we know it will do something for the car’s performance.”

Again this year, Haas has decided to pursue the design philosophy already used last year, without adapting to taking inspiration – in a more or less pushed way – from the solutions that led Red Bull Racing to conquer the 2022 titles. Steiner explained that in Haas one believes in the philosophy adopted, but also admitted that this is nothing more than the spontaneous fruit of the use of some components that derive from Ferrari.

“We haven’t changed our philosophy compared to 2022 because we still wanted to develop the concept. We believe in it, that’s why we stuck to it. It’s that simple. We chose to continue with this philosophy also because we have Ferrari components. If you have parts like the suspension of the “Ferrari… if the front suspension is different, then it can’t flow properly and you have a disadvantage. That’s why we said: if Ferrari continues like this and brings the parts in this way, then we too must develop in this direction.”