At the end of the British Grand Prix, Haas lost one place in the standings to eighth place level on points with Williams, although the latter can boast better results in the race. From seventh to ninth position there are now three teams enclosed in just two points that play for millionaire prizes, which is why climbing or moving up one place in the constructors’ championship can make the difference.

During this championship, the American team has often stood out for its good performance over the flying lap where the new tire covers some defects, especially with Nico Hulkenberg, however suffering from tire wear on Sunday over the long distance.

Two examples are the recent Spanish and Canadian Grands Prix, where the German had managed to position himself well on the grid only to then be sucked into the big group, even in Montreal the intervention of the SC at the least favorable moment also weighed. In Austria, Hulkenberg was able to perform well, first completing a good qualifying in the morning, and then repeating himself in the sprint race where he finished sixth.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

In an attempt to improve front end performance and increase the car’s competitiveness to beat its direct rivals, Haas presented itself in Great Britain with a new package of updates, including some interventions in the front suspension area: minor tweaks to improve performance. We try to improve the quality of our front end. Right from the start we saw some areas that we could improve. And then, yes, we also added a little load”, explained Simone Resta, technical director of the team.

Sharing part of the aerodynamic philosophy, at least before the recent updates, a parallel has also been hypothesized between the VF-23 and the Ferrari SF-23, which on other occasions showed good performance in qualifying and then slipped backwards in Canada. Many of the components mounted on the car come from Ferrari but, from this point of view, Haas makes no excuses, emphasizing that what matters at the moment is to continue developing the single-seater faster than its rivals.

“Honestly, we are not making excuses, we just need to improve our performance. We have a good car architecture, we are satisfied with it, we just need to improve it here and there. We could make different bodies, different bottoms, different wings and move on. We don’t need excuses, we just need to improve performance, develop faster, quickly bring the things that work to the track and move forward and there is room for it,” added Resta.

Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

However, with the summer break just around the corner, the time has also come to start thinking about the future and 2024, appropriately distributing resources on projects: “It is fair to say, however, that in terms of timing we are close to the summer break . So, we’re entering a window of time where it starts to transition normally to the new car. We are therefore trying to distribute our resources on two projects“.

After seeing many different concepts, many teams are now approaching the Red Bull style, which other teams such as Aston Martin, Alpine and McLaren have then reinterpreted, giving a new interpretation. The road now seems to be traced also according to Simone Resta: “Yes, I think so”, replied the technical director when asked if it was inevitable to move towards the Red Bull concept.

“It is clear that the bodywork is an element that attracts a lot of attention. Formula 1 is very fascinating. So yeah, I get that. But if we look at the bodywork, we essentially have the part after the undercut, where the style is similar for all cars, some are a little more pushed, some a little less, there’s the side part which is very wide and then there’s the back. Yes, in this part we are a little different from the others”.

“Naturally, we have been looking at various aspects since the beginning of the regulation, so since mid-2021. We thought about choosing the best option for us. And we continue to review it, we have reviewed it for this year’s car and continue to evaluate it. We could change, or maybe not. We see”.

The window to embark on a new path is now narrowing, because from mid-season onwards several teams prefer to concentrate their budget on the following year’s single-seater. However, if a new road led to substantial improvements, according to Resta there would still be room for bringing development forward for the current championship: “Yes, I suppose we are entering a window in which it is increasingly difficult to manage this year’s car in terms of timing. But it’s still July and the season will end almost at the end of the year. So, technically, there might be time to change the complete body as well, if we think that makes the car faster.”