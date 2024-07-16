Haas and Ferrari have extended their partnership until the end of the 2028 season. The American team will continue to use the power units built in Maranello, extending a partnership that began in 2016 with the debut of Gene Haas’ team in Formula 1.

The announcement comes just days after rumors (which later turned out to be unfounded) that Haas had entered into negotiations with Toyota. In reality, the contact between the two structures occurred only to evaluate the use of the wind tunnel in Cologne, owned by the Japanese manufacturer.

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal Haas F1 Team Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

“I am thrilled to extend our relationship with Scuderia Ferrari,” said team principal Ayao Komatsu. “Haas has always raced with Ferrari power units and we wanted to ensure stability even in the transition to the new generation of engines. The relationship with Scuderia Ferrari has always been special for us, they were instrumental in the genesis of the program, in the early stages of activity on the track and have continued to be a valuable technical partner over the course of nine seasons.”

“I am happy to be able to count on many more years of collaboration, my thanks go to Fred Vasseur and many other members of Scuderia Ferrari for continuing to believe in our project.”

For Haas, the renewal of the partnership with Ferrari is an important basis on which to plan the long-term future, and also for the Scuderia, having a reference customer team represents added value, both for positions in the F1 Commission and as an outlet for junior drivers, as recently happened with the British driver Oliver Bearman.

With the third contract extension, the Haas-Ferrari partnership is set to reach thirteen seasons of collaboration at the end of the 2028 championship. In the official note released by the American team, the technical partnership that goes beyond the use of the power unit is not mentioned, but everything suggests that the relationship with Maranello will continue along the lines of what has been seen so far, that is, with a supply that in addition to the engine includes the rear axle, with transmission and suspension geometry.