The 2023 Formula 1 season officially starts today, because Haas F1 is the first team in the world-famous Circus to show an important element of the new season. The team directed by Guenther Steiner has unveiled the livery that will dress the VF-23s of Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg starting from the pre-season tests in Sakhir.

The big news is the presence of MoneyGram, the team’s new title sponsor which has inevitably had an impact on the team’s new livery. At the front, the coloring remains almost unchanged compared to that used in 2022.

The white as a base and the red and black stripes to outline the profiles of the same, starting from the muzzle up to the sides. But then here’s the news. From the bellies onwards, including the bonnet, white gives way to black, including the rear wing although this has some touches of red.

We remind you that this will be the official color scheme for 2023, but the car used for this presentation is not the VF-23. That should make its debut in the shakedown at Silverstone scheduled for 11 February, to then reappear in the Sakhir tests from 23 to 25 February.

Haas VF-23 Photo by: Haas F1 Team

“I obviously share everyone’s enthusiasm for the presentation of this livery,” commented Günther Steiner. “It’s a milestone in the pre-season calendar, bringing us a little bit closer to what we want to do, which is racing. I like the livery, it definitely has an enlarged and modernized look that befits entering a new was with MoneyGram by our side as title sponsor.”

“This is a very exciting time of year for F1 and it’s great to be the first to introduce our livery, but our focus is on putting the VF-23 on track and preparing for the season. We really have something to build on last year’s performance. The whole company has worked hard to get to this point and obviously with Kevin and Nico we have two talents who have shown that they can hit the bull’s-eye. I can’t wait to get started.”

For Gene Haas, owner and founder of the team, the goal for the next few months is clear: “We are approaching this season on the strength of last year’s excellent performances and the return to the points. The goal for the 2023 season is naturally to replicate this result more consistently and, with Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hülkenberg, I am convinced that we have an experienced driver duo more than capable of scoring points every Sunday.”

In just 12 months, Haas F1 has changed both its drivers. Nikita Mazepin was ousted just before the start of last season for his family’s ties to Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia and author of the attack that led to the ensuing war in Ukraine. In place of him had arrived Kevin Magnussen. Together with the Russian driver, Haas terminated the collaboration with the then title sponsor Uralkali. This year, however, Mick Schumacher’s contract was not renewed. Instead of him another German: the much more experienced Nico Hulkenberg.