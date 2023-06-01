Alfa Romeo will end its current title sponsor deal with Sauber at the end of this season and has not yet decided whether or not to continue its F1 involvement.

At the Monaco Grand Prix, a meeting between Haas team boss Guenther Steiner and Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato suggested that the Italian team and manufacturer were ready for a sponsorship deal in 2024.

Speaking ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, Steiner said rumors of a deal are premature, although it would obviously be of interest to Haas.

When asked by Motorsport.com whether the team will be sponsored by Alfa Romeo in 2024, Steiner replied: “Many people tell me that, but the only ones who haven’t told me yet are Alfa Romeo.”

“They’re obviously considering what to do next and came to see how we’re doing. It was a presentation, that’s all.”

“I’d never met their CEO in my life and we just introduced ourselves, obviously with nothing to hide. He just said ‘hello’, and that was it. I don’t know what they’re going to do in the future.”

Haas already has a long-term sponsorship deal with Moneygram and Steiner said any association with Alfa Romeo will need to heed this deal.

Guenther Steiner, Haas F1 team principal Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Asked if Haas would be willing to accept another naming deal and possibly lose the Haas name, Steiner replied, “I don’t know, because we’ve never talked about it, so I don’t know.”

“I don’t have an answer because we haven’t talked to Gene about it. There’s nothing on the table, so I’m not even thinking about it. I have lots of other things to do.”

Steiner also said talks with Alfa Romeo had given no indication of what the company plans to do next year.

“I think they are considering what to do, that’s my feeling,” he said. “But they didn’t tell me.”