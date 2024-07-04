The new that advances. Oliver Bearman will take part in his first full season as a Formula 1 race driver in 2025. The British driver has been signed for the next few seasons by Haas and the American team confirmed that it has closed the multi-year agreement with Oliver just this morning.

Bearman will take over from Nico Hulkenberg, who will race for Sauber at the start of next season before it becomes Audi’s official team from 2026.

Oliver, who is currently racing in FIA Formula 2 and is fresh from his victory at the Red Bull Ring last Sunday, already made his Formula 1 debut as a Ferrari driver at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, replacing the ill Carlos Sainz.

On that occasion, the Ferrari Driver Academy driver obtained an impressive seventh place, demonstrating that he was ready to take part not only in a full race weekend, but also that he was attractive to a team like Haas, which needed to find a competitive replacement for Hulkenberg.

“It’s hard to explain how much this opportunity means to me,” Bearman said. “Being a driver for Haas makes me incredibly proud. I’ll be one of the very few people who can do what I’ve dreamed of since I was a kid. It’s incredible.”

“To Gene Haas, Ayao Komatsu and everyone at Haas, thank you for believing in me and trusting me to represent the team in Formula 1.”

Ayao Komatsu, Haas F1 Team Principal, added: “It is really exciting to be able to field such a young and talented driver of the calibre of Oliver Bearman in his first full season in Formula One.”

“Oliver has shown that he is more than ready to take on the tasks that F1 demands. We have seen that when he has driven in Free Practice 1 over the last two seasons. We look forward to seeing him progress as a driver and benefit from his talent, both in and out of the car.”

“Oliver is a really good guy and was always well received by the whole team when he worked with us in FP1. Now we know that our relationship is going to be long-term. That’s a very positive thing.”

Bearman will be behind the wheel of the VF-24 in Free Practice 1 of the British Grand Prix, but will also be seen in Hungary, Mexico and Abu Dhabi.

In the meantime, Haas has filled one of the two seats for next season with the arrival of Bearman. In the coming weeks, it will also have to announce the name of the second driver for next season and, it is no secret, Esteban Ocon is currently in pole position to grab the seat currently held by Kevin Magnussen.

Nothing has been finalized yet, so Magnussen himself and Valtteri Bottas could also have a chance. But Ocon seems to be the driver with the best chance of partnering Bearman in 2025.