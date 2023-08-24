Among the teams that had decided to change their lineup for the 2023 season was also Haas, which had opted for a change between Mick Schumacher, who joined the team in 2021, and Nico Hulkenberg.

The choice fell on an experienced driver who could provide support to the team not only in the development of the single-seater, but also in achieving the objectives set before the world championship, taking advantage of every opportunity to score points in a compact midfield. From this point of view, Hulkenberg did not disappoint, winning nine of the eleven points that the American team can currently boast in the standings, above all thanks to convincing performances in qualifying, which allowed him to start ahead on the grid, even if he then had to make deal with the well-known rubber wear problems affecting the VF-23.

On the contrary, his teammate, Kevin Magnussen, encountered some more difficulties, who since the beginning of the season has remarked on several occasions that he has not yet been able to find the right feeling with the car, far from his preferences in terms of driving styles. After having scored two points in the first five races, with two good performances in Saudi Arabia and in Miami, the Dane struggled to impose himself, especially on the flying lap, an aspect that forced him on several occasions to start in the middle of the group, amplifying the traffic degradation problems.

Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

However, despite a difficult first part of the season, the American team has decided to continue trusting in Magnussen who has been an integral part of the team since 2017, if not for a brief interruption in 2021. In fact, on Thursday on the eve of the Grand Prix of ‘Netherlands, Haas has announced that it has renewed the contracts of both riders for the 2024 season as well, claiming they can count on a solid duo.

“I think it’s safe to say that we’ve had an extremely solid driver lineup this F1 season and ultimately, there was no point in trying to change that,” said Haas team principal Guenther Steiner. .

“Kevin is obviously a very well known character and I am delighted that he is returning for what will be his seventh season under the Haas banner. With 113 GPs for our team alone, we know what his strengths are and his knowledge of our team combines very well with that.”

“Across the garage, Nico just slipped in without fuss and proving to be a valuable member of the team. He is approaching 200 starts in Formula 1 and we are very happy to be able to benefit from this experience behind the wheel. We had to face our problems this season regarding VF-23, we do not hide, but we have been extremely fortunate to have two drivers whose feedback is invaluable.Kevin and Nico got on well from the start and together they scored points and In particular, Nico stood out in qualifying, entering Q3 on six occasions”.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, on the grid with an engineer Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“It is clear that they are having fun in this sport, they both have a mature head on their shoulders and fully understand what we are asking of them. In turn, it is now up to us as a team to look towards 2024 and ensure we have a car that can consistently score points,” Steiner added.

Satisfied with the drivers, who look to continuity and the possibility of helping the team solve the problems that afflicted the 2023 car: “I’m obviously very happy to see my contract with Haas extended once again,” said Magnussen.

“My return in 2022 was unexpected, but it was full of highlights. Even if this season hasn’t gone as we hoped, we still managed to score points and show our potential with the package we have. In 2023 there are still many races to go and we have a lot of work to do to continue understanding the VF-23, which can be used for the 2024 car. My thanks, as always, go to Gene Haas and Guenther Steiner for giving me the opportunity to keep running in the sport I love.”

Hulkenberg, who will reach 200 F1 races at the upcoming Mexican GP, ​​said: “It’s good to sort things out in advance for next season and just focus on racing and improving performance. I enjoy being part of the team and share the Gene and Guenther’s passion. We’re competing in a very tight midfield and I look forward to building on what we’ve done together so far and continuing into 2024.”