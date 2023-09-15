Starting this weekend at Marina Bay, Haas has a new layout inside its garage, with an island placed in the center of the pits, following what other teams have already done.

Previously, the Haas configuration was open-plan, with no separation between the two sides of the garage that housed the cars of Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg, with the engineers busy either at the pit wall or at the extreme sides of the garage, where there was all the equipment necessary to follow the race as happens, for example, in Red Bull.

According to Haas, the new changes will allow strategists, each driver’s chief mechanic, race and performance engineers to work side by side while improving communication. Additionally, this new island was equipped with lockers and storage rooms for tools and supplies. This way, on paper, access to equipment will also be much quicker when a car needs to be repaired.

The Haas garage with the new configuration. Photo by: Uncredited

This will save time for mechanics, who will no longer have to go back and forth with the internal warehouse located at the rear of the garage. Haas has made no secret that this new configuration is already used by other teams, such as Ferrari and Mercedes, but it wants to demonstrate that it can match some aspects of the most important teams.

As a capital asset, the redesign is not within the cost cap, but will reduce operating expenses and boost the team’s sustainability credentials by saving four tonnes of freight per trip. As a result, Haas believes this development will pay for itself in less than 18 months. Added to this is the fact that the garage equipment will be transported by sea, rather than by air.

Naturally, team principal Guenther Steiner, team manager Peter Crolla and technical director Ayao Komatsu will remain on the pit wall in the pit lane, recently modified to save around 250 thousand dollars a year in transport. In fact, aware that the track engineers had their station inside the pits, the team had decided to modify the station by reducing the number of seats on the pit wall: from the seven/eight of the other teams to the current three.