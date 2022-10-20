Haas has made official the new title sponsor at the United States GP starting from the 2023 season after closing a multi-year agreement: the American team has signed a contract with MoneyGram, the online money transfer company based in Dallas that also works in Italy.

Gene Haas’ team will change the official name of the team and will equip itself with a new livery in accordance with the white-red colors. MoneyGram is a leader in online money transfers and has chosen F1 as the best global communication platform: Haas, after breaking up with Uralkali at the beginning of the season due to the effects of Russia’s war in Ukraine, and preferred to wait to find a solid business partner in the wake of the growing interest around the team and F1.

Speaking about the partnership, US team owner Gene Haas said: “We are delighted to welcome an incredible brand like MoneyGram as our new title sponsor. Since our entry into the F1 world championship in 2016, the Haas F1 team has earned a reputation for strength, agility and resilience. MoneyGram brings a similar push into the world of financial services and we are ready to work together to maximize results on and off the track. “

Moneygram President and CEO Alex Holmes believes in F1 as a useful tool to promote the fast growing digital business.

“We will continue to scramble to meet the changing financial needs of consumers and are determined to make sure the world knows,” he said.

“That is why we are pushing on the accelerator to make our debut in the world of F1 by collaborating with Gene and the Haas F1 team.”

Although the agreement with Moneygram will start from next season, the company’s top management will be the protagonists of the press conference in Austin at the latest on Thursday, because several events are planned around the United States Grand Prix.

Haas still has to decide the driver to join the confirmed Kevin Magnussen: in addition to Mick Schumacher who returns to hope for an extension of the contract, there is expectation for Antonio Giovinazzi who is pushed by Ferrari, while in the alternative there remains the candidacy of Nico Hulkenberg .