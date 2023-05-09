For the third time in the points in five races. Although the booty is not exciting, there is positivity in the Haas house for another top ten, the third after those of Saudi Arabia and Australia. It was just what the American team had been hoping for on home soil, especially given the difficult start of other teams such as Alfa Romeo, AlphaTauri and, albeit only partially, McLaren.

The fourth place in qualifying, albeit achieved thanks to excellent exclusions and a pinch of luck, highlighted the performance of the VF-23, then capable in the hands of Kevin Magnussen of fighting in the first part of the race with the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, also keeping up with the Monegasque. Although the limits of the single-seater emerged over the long distance, having to succumb even to the pass of the two Alpines, the result at the end of the day was encouraging.

“I think it was a great weekend. Very solid. Of course I dreamed of getting a little more than a point today. But I think all the big teams finished the race today and had no problems. So it was a rather difficult race to get points”, commented the Dane, who is still on that path of learning the VF-23, which was so difficult for him from the point of view of the sensations behind the wheel.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23, fights with Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“There were no gifts from the others. We still got one point, so I’m satisfied. There was probably a little more degradation than I would have liked, but I think we made a good step forward this weekend,” added the Haas driver, with tire degradation perhaps being the main issue in this start of the championship.

The only regret, as Magnussen said, is that of not being able to score a few more points: the values ​​on the field were undoubtedly quite clear, but there is a pinch of disappointment for the bad start and for having damaged excessively the tires in the duel with Leclerc.

“I had a bad start, then had a long battle with Leclerc which was tough on my tires and I probably should have looked after my tires a bit more in hindsight. But, still I think we had a great day and we got a point.

The Team Principal, Gunther Steiner, also shares the same opinion: “Getting a point is very difficult, out of five races we scored points three times, which is not bad. It’s just that if all the top teams finish it’s hard to get points. At the start we were doing very well, I would say, but we dropped off a bit when we hit traffic, our pace got a bit slower, we need to look into the problem,” explained the Haas boss referring to the fact that in second stint on hard rubber Magnussen suffered in traffic.

Haas VF-23, bottom detail Photo by: Uncredited

“Fighting with Leclerc at the start and stuff like that is pretty cool, and I think everyone enjoyed it, that’s what it should be. It was cool. Only in the second part, after the battle with the second set of tires with Leclerc, there was a dip until he got his tires back, and then the others behind him had new tyres. But I don’t think there was a real threat from them in the end. But you’re always worried, a little mistake and you lose a point that is there”.

The team has recently brought the first updates, with a new fund that is part of a renewed strategy by the American team, which will also focus on bringing small news and not just big packages like last year.

“The new surface seems to work, we just need to understand what we need to do to be more stable in traffic, not to wear out the tires so much. Because the drivers say it’s easy to see how other cars don’t suffer as much as ours in traffic, so the guys in the aero department will work on it.”

More updates are planned for Imola, including new front wing flaps: “We have some parts for Imola, some front wing flaps, not complete wings. And they keep coming,” Steiner added.