One point and many questions. This start of the championship has not reserved particular satisfactions for Kevin Magnuessen, who is struggling to find the right feeling with the VF-23, especially on the flying lap. In terms of race pace, the Dane showed that he has greater confidence, managing to fight with his teammate on several occasions, but in qualifying he lacks that extra something to start consistently further on.

Already after the first two rounds, Magnussen made no secret of not yet feeling at ease behind the wheel of the new single-seater, underlining however that the work on the simulator had begun to yield the first significant improvements. Small steps which, however, have not proved sufficient at the moment to take that hoped-for step forward and, with such a compact midfield, even a few cents can upset the order of the grid.

McLaren appears to have taken a step back from last year, but is trying to get back on track with important updates, while Williams has finally rejoined the midfield struggle, featuring well in multiple rounds.

Nico Hulkenberg, Kevin Magnussen Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“I think it has become very clear that the whole midfield is very compact, I think every year for the last three or four years it has become more and more compact. And certainly this year has been a big step forward, again , we are all closer.

“I think that was the aspect that surprised me a bit, in terms of development when everything went according to plan. We knew that this year we would take a step forward with the car and we were confident. We have the performance we hoped for and the teams have done a great job too. Of course we’d like to be at the top of the table and take the plunge like Aston Martin, but that’s what we have to do in the future,” explained Magnussen.

On a personal level, the Dane also worked hard on the Maranello simulator, trying out different set-ups, especially on a mechanical level. The chosen direction did not always pay off, forcing Magnussen to take a step back without due preparation.

Haas VF-23, technical detail Photo by: Uncredited

“We’ve experimented a lot with the mechanical set-up of the car and as you know, with the new mechanicals this year we’ve explored a lot, I think that comes at a cost. When you do something like this, if it doesn’t work, you have to spend a lot of time fixing it. So you have to decide and we often went back to a more traditional setup,” said the Haas driver.

“And then, clearly, you spent all your practice with a different car. But when you go back to a completely different set-up for qualifying, you come in without really knowing that car. And that can cost a tenth or two, and it can cost a mistake or something. And I think that’s what we’ve done a few times this year.”

Net of personal difficulties, Magnussen said he was satisfied with the goals achieved by the team in terms of performance. Undoubtedly every team would like to have a faster car, but the winter targets set by the team have been respected. Now the challenge will be played on updates and, for the Miami round, Haas should have a new fund.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Instead of bringing big packages, as happened last year when part of the aerodynamic concept was revised to get even closer to Ferrari solutions, for this season the American team has chosen a small-step approach: “First of all, it’s not a great thing. It’s a change,” Magnussen said of the new fund.

“And it’s also one of the things that demonstrates the difference from the past, which is bringing little extra things to the car, whereas usually, in the past, there were big packages, you know, that brought everything together. And maybe, once during the year, they’d upgrade the car to another specification that they hoped would be able to guarantee the performance. While now we are able to put small things on the car, although obviously we will bring more substantial packages ”.