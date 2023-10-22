Not only Aston Martin, but also Haas. There will be four single-seaters in the pitlane at the start of the United States GP. If the news regarding the “greenbacks” is official, that regarding the new VF-23 has yet to be confirmed.

We are faced with an anomaly in the Sprint race format which limits free practice to just one session, the one on Friday. Haas, rightly, decided to debut the evolution of the car curated by Simone Resta, because in Mexico they will have to deal with the very rarefied air of the 2,200 meters above sea level of the capital and in Brazil there will be another race with Sprint, while Las Vegas is a new street circuit where F1 makes its debut.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23

Gunther Steiner’s team, therefore, had no alternatives, but as the team principal himself admitted after the race, the results were not up to expectations. The technicians of the American team, therefore, decided to break the parc fermé to make some changes.

Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg complained about excessive tire wear: it is likely that an aerodynamic configuration that was too low (like the Ferraris) was decided upon, which favored good top speeds, but affected the 19 laps of the Sprint race.

Haas will limit itself to loading the wings to find balance with the new aerodynamic package but will not give up on the new solutions as Aston Martin did, preferring to return to the standard version.

Haas only focused on a set-up change to take the American race as a valid test bed to draw useful indications for the near future…