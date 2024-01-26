It was the last team that had to announce when it would show at least the livery of the new car: Haas broke the ice by making it official on its website that it will play early to show the colors of the VF-24 on February 2nd.

Being the only American team in the Formula 1 paddock, it is fitting that the unveiling takes place at 9:00 American time which will correspond to our 3:00 pm. The general tendency of the Circus teams is to go and show themselves in what is considered the new World of GPs: Haas will precede Williams and Sauber by three days, opening the dance for the 2024 presentations.

And the Grove team that has Stars and Stripes financiers (Dorilton Capital) will show the FW46 at the Puma Store in New York, anticipating the Racing Bulls which will come out on February 8th in Las Vegas with the car's livery and the Red Bull itself delayed the baptism of the RB20 after delays due to the failed crash test, in which chassis number 1 was destroyed in the frontal test.

Haas is very likely to follow the strategy of previous years: first to reveal the livery, last to show the car (before testing in Bahrain). With the traumatic exit of Gunther Steiner from the role of team principal, replaced by the Japanese engineer Ayao Komatsu, and of Simone Resta, technical director, who chose to interrupt the collaboration at the end of the three-year contract, Gene Haas' team is destined to change its appearance, in the hope of abandoning last place in the Constructors' World Championship.

Submission date Team Vehicle name Technical description Photogallery 2 Haas F1 VF-24 5 Williams Racing FW46 5 Stake F1 Team C44 7 Alpine A524 8 Racing Bulls ? 12 Aston Martin AMR24 13 Ferrari ? 14 Mercedes W15 14 McLaren MCL38 15 Red Bull Racing RB20