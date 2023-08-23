Up to now, 2023 for Haas has been full of ups and downs, with the American team often standing out for its good performance over the flying lap where the new tire covers some defects, especially with Nico Hulkenberg, suffering however long-distance tire wear.

Two examples are the Spanish and Canadian Grands Prix, where the German had managed to position himself well on the grid only to then be sucked into the big group, even in Montreal it was also the intervention of the SC at the least favorable moment that weighed. In Austria, Hulkenberg was able to perform well, first completing a good qualifying in the morning, and then repeating himself in the sprint race where he finished an excellent sixth place which allowed him to earn important points for the constructors’ championship.

In an attempt to improve the performance of the front end and increase the competitiveness of the car to beat its direct rivals, Haas showed up in Great Britain with a new package of updates, including some interventions in the front suspension area. Further news will arrive immediately after the summer break in Zandvoort, where the Kannapolis team will present itself with a new front wing and revised brake ducts.

Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23 Photo by: Erik Junius

“We have some updates planned for Zandvoort, on the brake cooling ducts and front wing, but the team are working on making changes to the car that will be introduced later in the year. I can’t give an exact timeline due to the closure ”, explained Gunther Steiner on the eve of the Dutch appointment, which coincides with the return to the track after the break. It will also be interesting to observe how the team will act for Monza, given that over the years we have rarely seen a very low load package , so much so that even in Baku and Spa only one upper flap of the DRS was seen cut, in order to reduce production costs by modifying a single element.

However, the Team Principal of the American team has announced that further updates will arrive during the second half of this world championship, on which we have already worked in part before the break. In fact, it is not unusual for the teams to plan the innovations before the break, then distributing the innovations in the second part of the season according to the production times and the importance of the package. The hope is that these innovations will further help to understand the reasons behind the tire management difficulties, helping to define some solutions for the future VF-24, currently already under development as regards the fundamental elements,

“We continue to work, and this for two reasons. Firstly, to try to make the car faster, as you always do with upgrades, but also to know the direction of the VF-24, which is just as important, if not more. There’s a lot of work, it’s almost as intense as if we were developing the new car in December,” Steiner added.