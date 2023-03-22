The first round in Bahrain had proved rather disappointing for Haas, who returned home with both cars out of the points despite a nice top ten on Saturday with Nico Hulkenberg. An accident at the start, with relative damage to the single-seater, had prevented the German from expressing his pace at best, while Kevin Magnussen had been slowed down by a disappointing qualifying and a strategy that hadn’t given the desired results.

However, in Saudi Arabia the American team finally collected its first point of the season with a tenth-place finish by Kevin Magnussen. In the final laps, the Dane was the protagonist on several occasions in a duel with Yuki Tsunoda, managing to get the better of him even though he could count on older tires than the Japanese.

“It means a lot. We didn’t start the weekend in the best way, but it seems that over the course of the weekend we improved, we found the pace. In qualifying, unfortunately, I had that brake problem, which didn’t happen in the race,” Magnussen explained after the race.

“We had a good start, we managed the tires well, especially the hard, even though I was on older tires than Tsunoda, but I was able to pass him.”

Despite an important result in the end, the work during the weekend presented numerous difficulties, thanks to a Friday far from expectations. “I think we made a good step forward in qualifying after struggling on Friday during free practice. We’ve managed to turn that around, we’ve found something I like, so hopefully we can carry that forward and improve on this path.”

Tenth place in Jeddah comes after a first race where Haas also suffered from excessive tire degradation, something the team didn’t actually expect. Although the Saudi track is gentler on the tyres, Magnussen is convinced that the team has taken a step forward.

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“I was a little surprised that we experienced more degradation [del previsto] in Bahrain. We did much better here. We will definitely go back to more demanding tracks for the tires and, at that point, we’ll see if we’ve made any progress.”

Team Principal Gunther Steiner was also satisfied, and he didn’t fail to praise the team for the work done during the race weekend and between the two Grands Prix: “It’s the first point of the season. We had the speed, but we weren’t lucky because some were in a better position after the safety car, but the drivers fought hard and we got one point.”

“The whole team have been performing flawlessly all weekend, keeping their heads up and keeping pushing. That’s what we’ll be doing all season and I can’t wait to go to Australia. As I said after the Bahrain, I wasn’t sure where we were with the car, but now we know where we think we are. We didn’t panic after Bahrain, we are now cautiously optimistic.”