The United States Grand Prix will represent an important event for Haas, not only because it will be the home race for the American team, but also because it will be the first with the new technical package.

In fact, after seeing that progress with the current concept was not giving the desired results, the Haas engineers chose to completely change their philosophy, going in the direction chosen by Red Bull with sloping bellies. Precisely for this reason, during this season, the team has brought few technical innovations, deciding to concentrate a large part of the resources for the development of the 2023 single-seater on the new concept that will pave the way for the 2024 car.

“The update of the VF-23 is an aerodynamic one. We changed the concept of the car because, due to the new regulations last year, we could not obtain further benefits in terms of performance. Creating more downforce and less aerodynamic drag was not as possible, so we had to change the concept, moving to what is commonly known as the ‘Red Bull concept’ or ‘downwash concept'”, explained Team Principal Gunther Steiner, illustrating the changes that will be seen over the course of the weekend.

Rendering of the Haas F1 livery for the US GP Photo by: Haas F1 Team

“This is a substantial upgrade, and we were able to do it within the budget cap because at the beginning of the season we didn’t bring any upgrades. But that’s because, once again, going back in time, we weren’t able to make significant progress [con il vecchio concept] to make the car faster,” added Steiner. The new package, in addition to the Red Bull-style sides, will also include a revised bottom, a new bonnet, revised radiator vents and modified cooling panels.

In addition to the transition to the new philosophy, the cars of Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg will be decorated with a special livery, which includes the phrase “We The People”, taken from the incipit of the United States Constitution. A theme that will also be featured on the drivers’ suits during the Austin weekend.

Haas Team Principal, Guenther Steiner, explained that the choice of a stars and stripes livery fits into the context of a renewed attention for American teams in Formula 1, thanks also to the success of Drive To Survive and the potential entry of Andretti.

“Obviously there’s a lot of talk about American teams right now, but at the moment we’re still the only American team on the Formula 1 grid,” Steiner said.

“Many have said for years that we have not exploited this fact, but I have always said that it is because we first want to gain credibility within the paddock. We have been through a lot in a short time, but along the way we have accumulated a very loyal and growing, and we want to recognize it.”

“It’s definitely a nice marketing move, but anyone who works with my team knows how passionate and how genuine our fans are. This race is dedicated to them, because we make Haas what it is.” were the words of the Team Principal.

Beyond the livery, the focus will clearly be above all on the renewed technical package. During the weekend of the Qatar GP, Kevin Magnussen explained that the technical innovations will not allow the car’s performance to be completely revolutionized, but will be fundamental to understanding some characteristics of the concept, also providing important indications that will then be implemented in the development of the 2024 car.

“I would be lying if I didn’t hope it would give us a tangible improvement, but I think there’s a second element to anticipating this update, which is research for next year,” he said.

“I think we all secretly hope that the performance will be better than it is now, but really the bigger goal is the research and learning we can do for next year’s car.”

“I think it’s clear that in very specific circumstances our car can deliver very good results, but it’s too narrow a window and we need to broaden it and make it easier to use and compatible with a greater variety of tracks and conditions. We hope to be able to follow more easily and be more friendly towards the tyres”, added the Dane, who underlined above all the difficulties on Sunday in tire wear, the real Achilles’ heel of the VF-23.

Teammate Nico Hulkenberg is also of the same opinion and added: “We are awaiting this new package which aims to improve our performance, the characteristics and the weak points of the car which we have found and which have put us in difficulty, especially the Sunday. The goal is to improve tire wear, consistency and performance.”