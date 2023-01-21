Haas remained the only Formula 1 team not to have communicated the date of the presentation of the 2023 single-seater.
The American team directed by Gunther Steiner, however, is not sleeping at all and could surprise us with some coup de theater to which it has accustomed us over time: the team, through social media, has released the images of Nico Hulkenberg slipped into the VF-23 to the proof … Continue reading
