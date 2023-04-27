Here is the rear wing of the Haas: the American team brought a low-download version to Baku to aim for a good top speed on the long straight that characterizes the street circuit in the new part of the capital of Azerbaijan, while the section driven in the old area of ​​the city could use a major downforce.

The difficulty of this truly anomalous track, therefore, is that of finding the best compromise between the two options: the technical staff directed by Simone Resta aims to favor the part of the fast track, so it shouldn’t be surprising at all if the rear wing shows a main profile with a limited spoon and a moving flap that is heavily cut into the trailing edge, so much so that the Haas lettering has been trimmed across the top.

Haas VF-23: Here is the wing used all the way to Australia with a much larger chord flap Photo by: Uncredited

Gunther Steiner’s team has scored points in the last two races of the three held so far and, after the excellent seventh place of Nico Hulkenberg in Melbourne, there is real hope of continuing the positive streak that brought the team to seventh place in the list of builders.