After submitting the livery for the 2023 season of Formula 1, Haas has carried out the first ignition of the power unit that will mount on the VF-23.

The American team’s car built on a Dallara chassis has yet to show itself in its renewed forms, but in the meantime the team directed by Günther Steiner unveiled the black-white-red color scheme on Tuesday with the new sponsor MoneyGram on display.

The single-seater that will be driven by Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hülkenberg starting from the pre-season tests in Sakhir will mount the Ferrari engine again and, as has become tradition for all F1 teams, the first start – called ‘fire-up ‘ – brought all team members together and was documented on video.

In the meantime we remind you that the VF-23 should make its debut in the shakedown foreseen at Silverstone on 11 February, and then fly to Bahrain for the aforementioned preparation tests for the championship which will take place on 23-25 ​​February.