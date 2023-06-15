Among the objectives set by Formula 1 and Pirelli for the 2024 season there is also that of completely removing the use of tire warmers to climb tyres. A complex challenge, because to achieve this it was necessary to substantially redesign the structure of the tyres, which must be capable of withstanding the efforts with low pressures coming out of the pits, but also overheating when the tire has stabilized entering the correct operating range.

The development program for these tires is continuing as planned, with the last test taking place in Spain after the Grand Prix, where both the Ferrari and Mercedes drivers had the opportunity to lap. Two days of testing in which, for the first time, the baseline was precisely that of a product designed to work without the aid of tyrewarmers.

After the British Grand Prix, scheduled for mid-July, there will be a further practice session which will be followed by a meeting in which drivers, teams and the FIA ​​will also take part to decide whether to approve the use of the new tires or postpone allowing Pirelli more time to develop the product. Haas will also take part in these two days of testing, scheduled for 11 and 12 July, which will line up the entire roster of drivers.

Pietro Fittipaldi, Reserve Driver, Haas F1 Team Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Alongside the two official drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen, who will respectively take care of the morning and afternoon sessions on Tuesday, there will also be Pietro Fittipaldi, a team tester who has already had the opportunity to ride in other sessions in past years.

“I am very happy to be back behind the wheel of a Haas car, this time at Silverstone. It will be exciting for me because I have never driven a Formula 1 car at Silverstone and I think it is one of the most classic circuits in the sport,” explained Fittipaldi.

“As well as being excited, I’m also focused on doing a great job for the team, trying to learn as much as possible in terms of car development. The Pirelli tire test will be an important test and I am looking forward to doing a great job for Haas. I want to thank the team for the opportunity to drive VF-23.”

Pietro Fittipaldi, Reserve Driver, Haas F1 Team Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The Brazilian previously tested VF-18 and VF-19 before stepping into the cockpit to race the final two rounds of the 2020 championship, replacing the injured Romain Grosjean in VF-20. Last season, Fittipaldi participated in pre-season and post-season testing, as well as taking part in two free practice sessions in Mexico City and Abu Dhabi. Alongside his work as reserve driver for the American team, the Brazilian races in both the IMSA and WEC championships.

“There aren’t many reserve pilots who have Pietro’s experience, so his feedback on VF-23 will prove invaluable to us. Pietro has always had an impressive work ethic and his passion to learn and support the team in his goals has been the key to his continuation with us,” added Steiner.

“His calendar filled with two more race schedules does nothing but benefit Haas and providing him with time in this year’s car means he is once again ready for any eventuality.”