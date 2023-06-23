At the end of the Canadian Grand Prix, Haas dropped one place in the standings to eighth, behind Alfa Romeo and with Williams now only a length behind him. Three teams enclosed in just two points which, however, play for millionaire prizes, which is why even a position in the standings can really make a difference.

During this championship, the American team has often stood out for its good performance over the flying lap where the new tire covers some defects, especially with Nico Hulkenberg, however suffering from tire wear on Sunday over the long distance. Two examples are the recent Spanish and Canadian Grands Prix, where the German had managed to position himself well on the grid only to then be sucked into the big group: the unfortunate choice to make the first stop just a few moments earlier also clearly weighed on the Montreal race the entry of the Safety Car, but it was already evident that Hulkenberg was in crisis from the point of view of tire management.

From this point of view, Haas is working hard to be able to understand the origin of the problem and these difficulties. Sometimes it’s not really a question of degradation, but simply the fact that the car is unable to work in the correct operating window, in some cases even leading to excessive graining, as seen in Azerbaijan.

Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“I would say we are working very hard on it. First of all, we have to figure out where it’s coming from and then… I think the solution isn’t the main problem. It’s more like where it comes from, you know, what does it do there? And, you know, some racetracks are worse than others. I mean, you know, some are harder on the tires than others,” explained Haas Team Principal Gunther Steiner.

“So it’s not always the same and not being able to test it properly makes things quite difficult, so we’re trying to understand why this is a problem. And it’s a big problem, you know, in the race, because the car is good in general, but then in the race there is degradation and you can’t recover. I think in Spain we could have done some things better, like the set-up and other things like that, but I think the problem would have remained.”

On several occasions, the drivers of the Kannapolis team have complained of the fact that the single-seater shows more than a few difficulties when it is in the slipstream of other cars, an aspect that causes the tires to suffer, increasing their sliding in dirty air: “When they follow the other cars, the drivers have complained that they lose a lot of grip, then they start to slide and the tire fails, because it’s not made for sliding. But we have to prove it with data and stuff like that.”

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23, leads Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04 Photo by: Patrick Vinet / Motorsport Images

“There are a lot of things to analyze to understand if you are one hundred percent sure that you are chasing the right problem. Because if you go after the wrong one, you work three months in a wind tunnel and then come out with the same problem. So it’s not as easy as it seems, but I think everyone is quite optimistic to work on solving the problem, so we just need to be patient and some tracks are a bit more suitable for us, not so demanding on the tyres. We therefore hope to be able to solve the problem with a little patience,” Steiner added.

Observing the current situation, the mind goes back to 2019, when the VF-19 presented a behavior almost similar to that of the VF-23, albeit even more extreme: fast in qualifying, slow in the race, depriving the team of those points needed to fight for a prestigious result in the standings after a 2018 ended in fifth place: “Yes [ci sono dei punti in comune]but I think the problem was a little different, you know, it wasn’t like that… in general, I think the problem was worse in ’19, but for other reasons, you know, and this year it’s a chassis problem”, added the Team Principal.

In 2019 the problems were mainly generated by aerodynamic issues which, over time, have been understood. As the season progresses, at Haas they are convinced that they are getting ever closer to understanding where the current problem comes from, in order to then find a solution: “I think we are getting closer to understanding it and I think we are doing a lot of I work to then make changes so that it’s gone [il problema]. We think we have come close, but thinking does not mean knowing. After Barcelona I was on the phone a lot and I have to say that all the guys have reacted very well and are trying to look into the problem to be part of the solution.”

The Haas VF-19, the car of the 2019 season Photo by: Mark Sutton

Sharing part of the aerodynamic philosophy, a parallel was also ventured between the VF-23 and the Ferrari SF-23 which has a tendency to lose positions in the race after extremely competitive qualifying. Net of the good performance in Canada and the clear superiority of Red Bull which does not affect the good work in Baku, Steiner also identified a sort of parallelism between the two situations, even if for the manager of the American team they are also due to two different scenarios .

“If you look, because I can only look from the outside, and I think you are better than me at looking from the outside. But there seems to be a parallel, but obviously in different regions, because they start further up and the less dirty air there is, the better, but they also drop back in the course of the race. It seems that on certain circuits, not on all. There seems to be a bit of a pattern that unites them. It’s obviously a different area for them.”

By sharing part of the mechanical package with Ferrari, many have put forward the hypothesis that for Haas the solution cannot arrive “in-house”, but rather is linked to the development trend of the Reds, so we would have to wait for interventions directly from Maranello. Steiner did not want to go too far, underlining that the problem could come from multiple factors.

Ferrari SF-23, detail of the suspension

“If I had the answer, we would be working on it, but of course it could be the wind tunnel, we use the same wind tunnel. We also need to look at the general picture”, added the Team Principal, who, however, a few appointments ago had suggested that the data from the VF-23 matched those obtained both on the simulator and in the wind tunnel.

“I’m not saying it is, but like I said, we look at everything at the moment. It could be the suspension, but we need to know what it is. If it’s about the suspension, I can’t just go to Ferrari and say: ‘Because you have a problem, it’s your fault that we have a problem and you have to fix it’. It’s not that simple, you have to analyze the problem and try to understand where it comes from. We need to understand well before coming to the conclusion that it’s a general problem, the same one that Ferrari has.”