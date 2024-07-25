The driver market adds another piece to a puzzle that is yet to be completed, thanks to the official announcement of Esteban Ocon’s move to Haas starting in 2025 with a multi-year agreement. A move that had been in the air for some time now and that had intensified after the confirmation of the breakdown of the relationship between the French driver himself and Alpine a few months ago.

Ocon, who won a Grand Prix in Hungary in 2021 during his stint with the French team, will be paired with Ferrari Academy driver Oliver Bearman, completing a completely new line-up. The two will replace Nico Hulkenberg, who is destined for Sauber and the new Sauber project, and the outgoing Kevin Magnussen, whose contract for next season was not renewed.

Current Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu has previously worked with Ocon when the Frenchman was still a test driver for the then Lotus. The Japanese driver was his race engineer in the first test that Ocon completed with Lotus after winning the 2014 European Formula 3 championship and in the subsequent end-of-year tests dedicated to young drivers from Formula 1 teams. The two then went their separate ways, with Ocon continuing his adventure first at Manor and then at Force India, while Komatsu moved to Haas.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine F1 Team Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“I am delighted that we have managed to sign Esteban Ocon to drive for the Haas team. Obviously, I have known about his talent for a long time,” said Komatsu of the Frenchman’s arrival.

“At the time, he showed his talent with excellent performances in the youth categories, he had just won the 2014 European Formula 3 Championship. Esteban has become an established talent in Formula 1 and, of course, a driver who has also won a Grand Prix.”

“The experience he brings, not only in terms of his talent but also in terms of having worked for a major team, will be beneficial to our growth as a team. It was crucial to have an experienced driver alongside Oliver Bearman next year, but Esteban is only 27, he is still young and has a lot to prove.”

“I think we have a dynamic and hungry driver line-up and I look forward to welcoming Esteban to the Haas team for 2025.”

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524 Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24 Photo by: Mark Horsburgh / Motorsport Images

Haas announced the deal as a “multi-year contract” for Ocon, who has competed in 146 Formula 1 Grands Prix so far. Experience was a key factor in the American team’s decision, but the team also noted that the Frenchman is a fast driver, a perfect fit for a team that wants to perform well in the midfield and continue to grow.

“I am thrilled to embark on this new chapter in my Formula 1 career and join Haas from the start of the 2025 season,” said Ocon.

“I will be joining a very ambitious team, whose spirit, work ethic and undeniable upward trajectory have really impressed me. I would like to thank Gene Haas [proprietario del team] and Ayao Komatsu for their trust and support, and for the honest and fruitful discussions over the past few months.”

“On a personal level, I am very happy to be working again with Ayao, who was part of my debut when I first stepped into a Formula 1 car back in Lotus Junior more than 10 years ago. Haas has exciting plans and clear objectives for the future and I am looking forward to working with everyone across the team’s facilities in Kannapolis, Banbury and Maranello and being part of this great project,” concluded Ocon.